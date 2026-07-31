7 Costco Kirkland Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

One of the many perks of being a Costco member is having access to the chain's excellent bakery department. Walking among the towering piles of pastries, the massive cooler filled with colorful cakes, and the bounty of bagels and baguettes is heaven to any baked goods lover. The one area that always seems to draw the most attention, however, is the cookie section. It's no wonder — you can get dozens of in-house, fresh-baked Kirkland Signature cookies at incredible bargain prices.

I've treated myself to Kirkland Signature cookies plenty of times. Some varieties I've loved, some have been underwhelming. I'd never put each cookie to the test, though. So on my last Costco visit, I grabbed every flavor of bakery cookie the store had to offer to find out how they stack up against one another — all in the name of science, of course. A few of these flavors were new to me, as Costco does rotate some of its bakery items seasonally and often introduces limited-time varieties. Most of them, though, were familiar classics. I did my best to put aside my preconceived notions and go in with an open mind. Here is how the rankings shook out.