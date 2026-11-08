Not Tenderloin, Not Skirt Steak: Choose This Underrated Beef Cut For Pot Roast

Loaded up with starchy vegetables, delicious beef, and a succulent broth, pot roast is a classic choice for a hearty, colder-weather food. Tougher cuts like chuck roast are perhaps the most common choice for a pot roast, and can certainly form the core of a good meal. But before your next pot roast, consider a more attention-grabbing cut: brisket.

Brisket works for the same reason traditional choices do. This part of the cow does a lot of work in life, making for a tough slab of meat loaded with connective tissue. But all that tissue melts into gelatin while cooking low and slow, which is what gives properly cooked brisket its fork-tender texture.

The taste can be incredible, but perhaps brisket's best advantage over chuck roast lies in presentation. The grain in brisket is more uniform than chuck roast, meaning it neatly slices into even pieces. On the other hand, chuck roast shreds into the soft meaty strings you may remember from grandma's home cooking. But there's more to consider before adding brisket to a pot roast.