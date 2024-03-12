14 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Pot Roast So Much Better

‌What's more comforting than a pot roast? In our opinion, not much. This reliable meal harnesses the power of slow cooking to produce meat that's fork-tender, endlessly juicy, and contains massive amounts of flavor. One of the joys of a pot roast is its one-pot cooking style, allowing you to simmer your meat, carbs, and vegetables together. The flavors of all these different elements melding into one another makes for a dynamite dish.

Pot roast's predictability, however, is both its strength and its weakness. While almost everyone is familiar with how a Sunday beef pot roast is made, and what ingredients it uses — a substantial chunk of beef, carrots, onions, potatoes, beef stock, and a few seasonings — not many people realize that this dish can be tweaked in an almost endless number of ways. Nearly every one of these standard ingredients can be swapped out for something different, giving your weekend meal a fresh and exciting twist. Additionally, throwing in some extra elements can give it a whole new lease of life, and turn your reliable dinner into a real showstopper. These are the ingredient swaps that will make your pot roast so much better.