This Is The Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich In 2026 (But There's A Catch)
If you're looking for a cheap way to fuel up before starting your day, you have plenty of options. Virtually every fast food place has some sort of breakfast offering at this point, and a lot of them are quite good. However, if you're looking to spend the absolute least amount of money possible on your to-go breakfast, there is one chain that you're going to want to check out: White Castle. Yes, while White Castle may be famed for its small, slider-sized burgers, it is also open for breakfast. The chain opens most of its locations at 8 a.m., but if you're not much of an early bird, you can still snag its breakfast offerings in the afternoon, evening, or night. About 70% of White Castle locations also offer 24-hour drive-thru service.
White Castle has hash browns and coffee available, plus three breakfast sandwiches, but the breakfast sliders are the chain's cheapest options. There's the original slider with egg and cheese (featuring a classic White Castle hamburger patty), the sausage breakfast slider (which swaps the hamburger out for sausage), and the bacon breakfast slider. Each comes with a choice of American, cheddar, or jalapeño cheese, and every sandwich will cost you around $2.99 (depending on location). Sounds like a pretty good deal, no?
Does White Castle have the breakfast sandwich with the best value?
Of course, that's not the entire story. While there's no doubt that a single breakfast sandwich from White Castle is going to hit your pocket book the least, that doesn't mean you're getting the best bang for your buck. If you want coffee and a side, there are a bunch of breakfast meal deals at different chains that might have a better value. But just talking about sandwiches, the price is not quite so straightforward.
Consider, for example, that a fun-size candy bar probably costs less in total than a full-size candy bar. However, ounce for ounce, you might see a better value by buying the full-size treats. In the same way, White Castle's offerings may be the best price, but that doesn't mean they're the best value. A current glance at White Castle's website shows that a breakfast slider costs $2.99. For that price, you're getting about 81 grams of food. That works out to 27 grams per dollar. In contrast, a Burger King sausage, egg, and cheese Croissan'wich will give you 171 grams of food. It costs about $5.39 for this sandwich, so that breaks down to 31.5 grams per dollar (though this may differ depending on location). Thus, the Burger King option is going to get you fuller for less money. So, while White Castle has some cheap breakfast options, don't feel like you have to go out of your way to visit in order to economize. Don't forget, there are a lot of breakfast sandwiches out there.