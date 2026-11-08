This Is The Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich In 2026 (But There's A Catch)

Of course, that's not the entire story. While there's no doubt that a single breakfast sandwich from White Castle is going to hit your pocket book the least, that doesn't mean you're getting the best bang for your buck. If you want coffee and a side, there are a bunch of breakfast meal deals at different chains that might have a better value. But just talking about sandwiches, the price is not quite so straightforward.

Consider, for example, that a fun-size candy bar probably costs less in total than a full-size candy bar. However, ounce for ounce, you might see a better value by buying the full-size treats. In the same way, White Castle's offerings may be the best price, but that doesn't mean they're the best value. A current glance at White Castle's website shows that a breakfast slider costs $2.99. For that price, you're getting about 81 grams of food. That works out to 27 grams per dollar. In contrast, a Burger King sausage, egg, and cheese Croissan'wich will give you 171 grams of food. It costs about $5.39 for this sandwich, so that breaks down to 31.5 grams per dollar (though this may differ depending on location). Thus, the Burger King option is going to get you fuller for less money. So, while White Castle has some cheap breakfast options, don't feel like you have to go out of your way to visit in order to economize. Don't forget, there are a lot of breakfast sandwiches out there.