The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Each US State, According To Reviews

Meat, cheese, and eggs, all stuffed between two slices of bread. Such is the basic criteria of a breakfast sandwich, but from there, there are endless ways to level it up. Though the origin of the breakfast sandwich can be traced back to Britain during the Industrial Revolution, it's now one of America's favorite ways to start the day. According to a study performed by OnePoll (via TODAY), 46 percent of Americans prefer breakfast sandwiches for their first meal in the morning.

Considering the popularity of breakfast sandwiches across America, it's no surprise that wherever you go, you can find an array of breakfast sandwich spots to choose from. Whether a coffee shop, local diner, renowned bakery, or Michelin-recommended brunch restaurant, there are creative twists on the classics in every corner of the U.S. From buttermilk biscuits in the South to everything bagels in the Northeast, here's some of the best breakfast sandwiches America has to offer.