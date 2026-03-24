The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Each US State, According To Reviews
Meat, cheese, and eggs, all stuffed between two slices of bread. Such is the basic criteria of a breakfast sandwich, but from there, there are endless ways to level it up. Though the origin of the breakfast sandwich can be traced back to Britain during the Industrial Revolution, it's now one of America's favorite ways to start the day. According to a study performed by OnePoll (via TODAY), 46 percent of Americans prefer breakfast sandwiches for their first meal in the morning.
Considering the popularity of breakfast sandwiches across America, it's no surprise that wherever you go, you can find an array of breakfast sandwich spots to choose from. Whether a coffee shop, local diner, renowned bakery, or Michelin-recommended brunch restaurant, there are creative twists on the classics in every corner of the U.S. From buttermilk biscuits in the South to everything bagels in the Northeast, here's some of the best breakfast sandwiches America has to offer.
Alabama: The Egg Breakfast Sandwich at Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville
The Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville is a highly praised bakery. In fact, Southern Living named it one of the best bakeries in the South.
While all of the baked goods here are top-notch, it's the Egg Breakfast Sandwich that has local publications and Huntsvillians obsessed. The fresh focaccia, baked daily, is the star of the show but the bacon jam and egg soufflé take it to another level.
themoonbakeshop.com
256-270-8435
201 Jefferson Street, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: The Breakfast Sandwich at Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop in Anchorage
Bread can make or break a sandwich. That's how you know that at Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop in Anchorage, which is run by a James Beard semi-finalist baker, the sandwiches are going to be off to a good start.
The breakfast sandwich here is made with seasonal ingredients, so it changes slightly depending on the time of year. But according to locals, it's always fresh and always delicious.
www.fireislandbread.com
Multiple locations
Arizona: The Breakfast Sandwich at Ollie Vaughn's in Phoenix
At Ollie Vaughn's in Phoenix, you're sure to get a good breakfast all around. It's a favorite of locals and has been named Best Breakfast in Phoenix by the Phoenix New Times.
While the filling of bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheese keeps it classic, the bread changes seasonally or can be customized. Ordering it on a croissant is reportedly a pro move.
ollievaughns.com
(602) 254-1392
1526 East McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arkansas: The Ham, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich at The Root in Little Rock
The Root in Little Rock sources everything locally, making the biscuit sandwich here superior for the quality of its ingredients. Farm-fresh eggs, local ham, and cheese, all on a homemade buttermilk drop biscuit.
This cafe was awarded Best Brunch by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The biscuit is only one of many items that locals adore.
therootcafe.com
Multiple locations
California: The Breakfast Sandwich at Atelier Manna in Encinitas
Recognized by the Michelin Guide and named one of the best restaurants in California by the Los Angeles Times, Atelier Manna in Encinitas is a farm-to-table brunch hot spot. At first glance, the breakfast sandwich on the menu may seem ordinary, but it's praised for its elevated ingredients.
In between two slices of a flaky croissant, you'll find smoked ham, herb cheese, a runny egg, slices of fresh California avocado, and loads of arugula. It's no wonder this sandwich is a major crowd-pleaser.
atelier-manna.com
(760) 230-1237
1076 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Colorado: Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich at Bánh and Butter Bakery Café in Aurora
Bánh and Butter Bakery Café is a Vietnamese bakery with traditional French pastries in addition to classics like bánh mi. Locals know the breakfast sandwich is a major highlight of the menu.
The Denver-based publication Westword named the Ham, Egg, and Cheese croissant sandwich at this Aurora establishment the best in town. The buttery, everything-seasoned croissant takes it to the next level.
banhandbutter.com
(720) 512-3895
9935 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010
Connecticut: The Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich at Julien's Farm Store in Granby
Though this spot is a bit off the beaten path, Julien's Farm Store in Granby has gained popularity due to word of mouth. Owner Julien Tessier was named the Best New Pastry Chef in 2025 by Yankee Magazine (via CT Insider).
While the French pastries here are undoubtedly excellent, the Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich, which comes in several variations to choose from, is a crowd favorite. So whether you prefer sliced avocado or juicy brisket, there's something for everyone.
juliensfarmstore.com
175 Barndoor Hills Road, Granby, CT 06035
Delaware: The Scrapple Breakfast Sandwich at Peach Blossom Eatery in Newark
Delaware is known for its love of scrapple, a traditional breakfast meat composed of pork offal, spices, and flour or cornmeal. The mixture is then cooked into a crispy, meaty loaf-like patty.
It may not be for everyone, but scrapple-enthusiasts love this customizable breakfast sandwich from Peach Blossom Eatery in Newark. The scrapple here is said to be seasoned to perfection.
peachblossomeatery.com
(302) 715-3392
76 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711
Florida: #5 The Special at Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwiches in Tampa
Named after owner and chef Ryan O'Shea's mother, whose breakfast sandwiches he's emulating, this roadside spot offers several delicious breakfast sandwiches. The #5 "The Special" is the specialty at Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwiches in Tampa.
Loved by locals and praised on the internet, the sandwich is made from smoked kielbasa, Gouda cheese, chives, cilantro, and spicy mayonnaise. Plus, it's served on Cuban bread, making it a true Tampa treat.
marlenesoriginal.com
(813) 499-6627
7206 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614
Georgia: The Vanilla Rum French Toast Sandwich at Le Petit Marche in Atlanta
Le Petit Marche in the historic Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta has received a ton of shout-outs in the local press for being a superior brunch spot. The Vanilla Rum French Toast Sandwich has become quite famous in Georgia and beyond.
With scrambled eggs and bacon between two slices of French toast, what's not to love? And for vegetarians, there's the option of vegetable sausage.
lepetit-marche.com
(404) 371-9888
1984 Hosea L. Williams Dr. Ste., Atlanta, GA 30317
Hawaii: The Egg Handwich at Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu
Former "Top Chef" contestant, Chef Lee Anne Wong, opened Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu in 2013 and it's been a brunch hot spot ever since. Wong told Eater she wanted to do "something fun and local."
True to her word, the ingredients in the popular Egg Handwich are all sourced from local farms. It's truly an authentic Hawaiian culinary experience.
kokoheadcafe.com
(808) 732-8920
1120 12th Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: The Certified Signature Egg Sandwich at Certified Kitchen and Bakery in Boise
Loaded with scrambled eggs, white Cheddar, arugula, and Fresno crème fraîche, the Certified breakfast sandwich at Certified Kitchen and Bakery in Boise is simple but superb. City Cast Boise named it the best breakfast sandwich in town.
So what makes this one so special? Fans say it's the housemade English muffins, which are concocted with a 55-year-old sourdough starter.
certifiedboise.com
(208) 331-0313
1511 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: The BBL at Boonie's Filipino Restaurant in Chicago
Boonie's Filipino Restaurant in Chicago serves up Filipino classics alongside inventive new items. Not only is this spot loved locally, but it's garnered wider recognition after being recommended by Michelin.
The breakfast sandwich here is unlike anything you've ever had before. Called a "bibingka sandwich," it uses Filipino rice cakes as bread, and sandwiched inside there's vigan longganisa (a type of pork sausage), silky egg, smoked Gouda, and a hash brown.
booniefoods.com
(708) 990-8886
4337 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Indiana: The Egg Sammie Bocadillo at Almost Famous in Indianapolis
Almost Famous, in Indianapolis, serves up Spanish-inspired sandwiches called bocadillos on the brunch menu. The Egg Sammie, in particular, receives rave reviews from local publications.
This sandwich is simple, made with a fried egg, crispy hash brown, and queso — but from there, you can choose the bread it's on, and whether you want to add any extra protein. Classic and perfectly executed.
almostfamousindy.com
(317) 986-7877
721 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: An inventive breakfast sandwich special at The Dandy Lion in Iowa City
The Dandy Lion in Iowa City is a local favorite for breakfast, praised by online reviews and local publications alike. While it does have a traditional breakfast sandwich on the menu, it's the experimental breakfast sandwich specials that take the cake.
Here, you'll find some wild possibilities like a fried chicken sandwich on a house-made glazed donut with marmalade and pickles. Whichever option you pick, you can count on it being inventive.
thedandylionic.com
(319) 358-6400
111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: The Ciabattina Sandwich at Wheatfields Bakery Cafe in Lawrence
Wheatfields Bakery Cafe is a nationally acclaimed bakery that's been serving up fresh bread for decades. It's consistently been named the best bakery by local publications and is loved for its breakfast sandwich.
The sandwich is considered superior for the quality of the ingredients, particularly the bread. It's served in between ciabattina bread, which is a smaller version of Italian ciabatta bread.
wheatfieldsbakery.com
785-841-5553
904 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: The Danwich at Butchertown Grocery Bakery in Louisville
Chef Amanda Johnson at Butchertown Grocery Bakery in Louisville won Bourbon Country Chefs' "Pastry Chef of the Year" award in 2024. So it makes sense that the breakfast sandwich here is absurdly good.
Called "The Danwich," it's a super-stack of bacon, sausage, egg, cheese, and waffle fries, stuffed between two butter danishes. Influencers, locals, and tourists agree that it's one of the best breakfast sandwiches out there.
instagram.com/butchertownbakery
(502) 742-8315 ext. 2
743 E Main St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: The Grand Slam McMuffin at Molly's Rise and Shine in New Orleans
The kitschy breakfast spot known as Molly's Rise and Shine is loved by tourists and locals alike in New Orleans. Ever since it opened in 2018, it's been a Magazine Street hotspot.
The most popular item is The Grand Slam McMuffin, an elevated version of a certain fast-food breakfast classic. This all-American breakfast sandwich was even recommended by Michelin.
mollysriseandshine.com
(504) 302-1896
2368 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: The Salmon Sammy at Ugly Duckling in Portland
The Ugly Duckling in Portland is a highly acclaimed local brunch spot. According to The Portland Press Herald, it "oozes charm and professionalism."
The Salmon Sammy is an inventive take on a classic smoked salmon breakfast sandwich with a seaweed twist. Served on a house-made caraway rye English muffin, it's complete with caper cream cheese, Brussels sprouts, and kelp slaw.
uglyducklingmaine.com
(207) 536-1819
246 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: The Monte Cristo at Kitsch in Baltimore
Kitsch in Baltimore is a local favorite for breakfast sandwiches, according to fans and publications in town. You can build your own, but the Monte Cristo is the highlight of the pre-made options.
Turkey may not be the most conventional meat for a breakfast sandwich, but don't knock it until you've tried it. Along with fried egg, Cheddar, strawberry jam, jalapeños, and powdered sugar on a brioche bun, it's a fun twist on a classic.
kitsch.cafe
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: The Miss Maple at Vinal Bakery in Somerville
The fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches at Vinal Bakery in Somerville have won local accolades. One Reddit user even went so far as to say that the "miss maple sandwich has changed my life."
So what could possibly be life-changing about this breakfast sandwich? Perhaps it's the homemade English muffin, or the farm-fresh local eggs, or the maple butter that gives it an unexpected twist.
vinalbakery.com
617-718-0148
222 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Michigan: The Egg & Cheese Pita at Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee in Detroit
After having the Egg & Cheese Pita at Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee in Detroit, you'll wonder why more breakfast sandwiches aren't served on pitas. This sandwich only uses three ingredients, so the fact that it's highly praised by locals is a testament to just how well those ingredients are prepared.
One of the most impressive things about this sandwich is the price, which starts at under $5. That's hard to come by, especially for a sandwich as good as this one.
mitsosgreek.com
313-338-3981
2614 Riopelle St. Unit 4, Detroit, MI 48207
Minnesota: The Breakfast Sandwich at Wise Acre Eatery in Minneapolis
At Wise Acre Eatery in Minneapolis, you can rest assured that the ingredients are fresh. Nearly all of the items on the menu are made from food grown on the restaurant's farm.
With that kind of commitment, it isn't surprising that this breakfast sandwich is considered the best by locals. But it isn't just the farm-freshness of the ingredients that make this English muffin sandwich special — it's also the inventive ingredients of kimchi, pimento cheese, and carnitas.
wiseacreeatery.com
612-354-2577
5401 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Mississippi: The Which Came First? Chicken & Egg Sandwich at Hen & Egg in Jackson
Chef Nick Wallace, who won "Chopped" in 2017 and has been named best chef in Mississippi, is behind Hen & Egg in Jackson. Here, you'll find plenty of breakfast and lunch classics to choose from.
It's the signature "Which Came First?" Chicken & Egg Sandwich that we're here to talk about. The crispy chicken, fried egg, and tomato jam make this one a crowd favorite.
henandeggjxn.com
601-436-6344
401 N Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: The Combo at Songbird in St. Louis
The breakfast sandwich known as The Combo at Songbird in St. Louis is what the spot's known for. This farm-to-table spot got its start serving this sandwich at the local farmer's market.
With aged white Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, and local honey on toasted sourdough sprinkled with sea salt, this sandwich is a perfect combination of sweet, salty, and smoky flavors. It's so popular that Sump coffee even created a latte to pair with it.
songbirdstl.com
314-781-4344
3153 Morganford Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116
Montana: The Green Eggs and Ham Eggwich at Mavens Market in Bozeman
Locals of Bozeman adore Mavens Market for the popular Green Eggs and Ham Eggwich. Smashed avocado and spinach make the fried eggs green, plus there's plenty of ham and mustard aioli.
Mavens is primarily known for its cheese, so the house-made cheese blend is what makes this sandwich so special. But the local sourdough, grilled to perfection on a panini press, is the "chef's kiss" of the creation.
mavensmarket.com
406-624-6790
720 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: The Cali Club at Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in Omaha
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in Omaha is nationally acclaimed as one of the best breakfast spots in America. So, of course, the breakfast sandwich here represents the best the state has to offer.
Known as The Cali Club, this breakfast club is served on a flaky croissant and is filled with bacon, egg, avocado, chipotle cream cheese, and smoked Cheddar. To quote local foodie Restaurant Hoppen on Facebook, "The balance on this sandwich is incredible."
facebook.com/SCBCOmaha
402-932-5970
8734 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: The Meggadropp at Buldogis in Las Vegas
The stacked breakfast sandwiches at Buldogis in Las Vegas are not only Instagrammable and influencer-approved but also pack serious flavor punches. The Meggadropp is stuffed with scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, Sriracha aioli, sweet mayonnaise, bacon, sausage, and tater tots.
To really upgrade, you can get it "Frenchie style." This decadent sandwich is served inside cinnamon sugar bread with syrup, instead of its usual garlic herb bread.
buldogis.com
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Chorizo Sausage, Egg & Cheddar on Duck Fat Biscuit at Crumb Bum Bakery in Littleton
The biscuit sandwich at Crumb Bum Bakery in Littleton is no ordinary biscuit sandwich. Made with a duck fat biscuit, it's loved by locals.
Fluffy and light but deeply flavorful from the duck fat, it's a truly unique experience. Egg, Cheddar, and chorizo sausage complete the flavor profile.
crumbbumbakery.com
603-575-1773
97 Main St, Littleton, NH 03561
New Jersey: The Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese Bagel at River Road Hot Bagels in Fairlawn
River Road Hot Bagels in Fairlawn is not only widely considered the best bagel shop in New Jersey, but it's even earned a spot on a few lists of the best in the nation. Any bagel here is great, but there's one in particular you shouldn't pass up.
New Jersey loves Taylor Ham enough to add it to ice cream, so no authentic experience here would be complete without it. That's why the Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese Bagel is the best way to start your day in the Garden State.
riverroadhotbagels.com
201-791-5646
13-30 River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
New Mexico: The Bacon Biscuit at Manzanita Market in Taos
Sister restaurant to the popular James Beard-nominated Love Apple, Manzanita Market in Taos specializes in fresh, farm-to-table fare. Open for breakfast and lunch, this spot's Bacon Biscuit breakfast sandwich is complete with jalapeño honey butter.
This spot is also known for its variety of meat-free options. So while the bacon biscuit reigns supreme, the veggie version with zucchini and feta cream is a hit for the vegetarian patrons.
manzanitamarket.net
575-613-4088
103 N Plaza, Taos, NM 87571
New York: Bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, caper, red onion, dill at Apollo Bagels in New York City
When it comes to New York, of course, the best breakfast sandwich has to be on a bagel. And what's more classic than lox with capers and cream cheese?
The bagels at Apollo Bagels are popular for a reason: They're some of the best quality you can get in the city. Served open-faced, this bagel sandwich is loaded and garnished to perfection.
apollobagels.com
Multiple locations
North Carolina: The OG Breakfast Sammie at Butterpunk in Asheville
Butterpunk in Asheville is no secret to foodies, local and beyond. The biscuits are the specialty here, and the "OG" sandwich is touted by devoted fans as the best ever.
The soufflé egg makes this one out-of-the-ordinary in the best way possible. The Cheddar, special mayo, and the (optional) candied bacon truly take an already great biscuit to the next level.
butterpunkavl.com
372 Depot St. Suite 50, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: The Kimchi, Egg, and Cheese at Moonrise Cafe in Fargo
In every town, there's that one cafe that residents swear by, and in Fargo, it's Moonrise Cafe. While this spot is famous for its homemade poptarts, locals know the breakfast sandwich is not to be missed.
The fluffy, slightly crispy house-made roll is loaded with egg and Havarti cheese, dripping with kimchi sauce. Plus, it's vegetarian.
moonrisecafefm.com
701-478-6626
111 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Joya's Breakfast Sandwich at Joya's in Worthington
In Worthington, a suburb of Columbus, you'll find Joya's, a place self-described as "a seriously fun Bengali American daytime cafe". The chef, Avishar Barua, was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2025, and the restaurant has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
The breakfast sandwich here is popular for its cheesy-chivey eggs and the special pav-tato roll. Considering the spot's glowing reputation, it's no surprise that many Ohioans have claimed it's the best breakfast sandwich ever.
www.eatatjoyas.com
614-468-1232
657 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085
Oklahoma: The Grilled Cheese at Waffle Champion in Oklahoma City
Waffle Champion in Oklahoma City began as a food truck in 2011, but its waffles became so popular, a brick-and-mortar shop soon followed. Waffle sandwiches may seem wacky, but there are some serious gourmet touches to the menu.
The grilled cheese here is simultaneously nostalgic and novel. Layered in between two waffles, you'll find a blend of creamy Havarti and sharp Cheddar, along with candied bacon and jalapeño mayonnaise.
wafflechampion.com
Multiple locations
Oregon: The Yolko Ono at Fried Egg I'm In Love in Portland
Fried Egg I'm In Love got its start as a food truck but gained such a large fanbase that it now has several locations throughout the city. Known for puns and expert egg-making abilities, the signature sandwich at this popular breakfast joint, called The Yolko Ono, is a local hero.
The sandwich starts with locally-baked sourdough spread with homemade pesto, a fried egg sprinkled with a secret spice blend, and a sausage patty. The folks at Fried Egg suggest also adding Havarti cheese and house-made aioli.
friedegglove.com
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: The Corned Beef, Egg, and Cheese at Middle Child in Philadelphia
The Corned Beef, Egg, and Cheese at Middle Child in Philadelphia is a local favorite, winning in the Philadelphia Inquirer's best breakfast sandwich bracket (via Instagram). The ingredients are pretty straightforward, but the quality and quantity of the meat, cheese, and eggs are expertly crafted into the perfect on-the-go breakfast.
This sandwich is not only loved by locals, but also won the "Best Breakfast in America" on "Good Morning America." So next time you're in The City of Brotherly Love, try this nationally-acclaimed way to start your day.
middlechildphilly.com
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: The Signature Breakfast Sandwich at Ellie's in Providence
Ellie's is a quaint and cozy Parisian-inspired cafe in Providence. While the components of this breakfast sandwich are as classic as they come, local food enthusiasts can attest to how expertly they're prepared.
Egg, cheddar, and tomato jam on an English muffin form the base, with optional add-ons including bacon, sausage, or ham. Or go meat-free and add on greens or avocado.
elliesprov.com
401-226-0510
250 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: The Buttermilk Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich at Weltons Tiny Bakeshop in Charleston
Weltons Tiny Bakeshop in Charleston has quite the reputation. Not only was it named one of the best bakeries in the South by Southern Living, but it was also nominated for a James Beard award for Outstanding Bakery.
It's no wonder the biscuit sandwich here is the best in the state. Local farm eggs, cheddar, maple sausage, and hot honey, all on a perfectly fluffy buttermilk biscuit, make up this top pick.
weltonstinybakeshop.com
843-666-7277
684 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: The Egg & Cheese at North End Bakery and Deli in Sioux Falls
Chef Conner McMahon of North End Bakery and Deli in Sioux Falls takes pride in his work. "Every loaf of bread, baked goods, aioli, sandwich spread, pickle, soup, and salad is made from scratch," he told 605 Magazine.
Locals say The Egg & Cheese on focaccia is the best breakfast sandwich around. Most choose to add bacon, but other add-ons include sautéed greens or crispy potatoes.
northendbakery.com
605-610-9210
421 N Phillips Ave Unit 105, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: The Breakfast Sandwich at Babychan in Nashville
From the owners of the Michelin-recognized Kisser, Babychan is a Japanese-inspired bakery and cafe located in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville. The breakfast sandwich here is lauded by locals and food critics.
It's hard to say which is the best part: The pork gyoza sausage patty, the tamagoyaki egg, the rayu chili mayo, or the expertly baked milk bun bread. Together, they form a truly satisfying culinary experience.
babychancafe.com
1313 Adams St, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: The Brekky Sandwich at Spread & Co. in Austin
Spread & Co in Austin may primarily be a cheese and wine shop, but locals know it also serves amazing food. The Brekky sandwich, in particular, is widely considered the best breakfast sandwich.
Featuring prosciutto cotto, aged Cheddar, maple dijonaise, and egg, on an English muffin, this sandwich is perfectly salty and sweet. There's also a vegetarian version with mushrooms, greens, and tomato aioli.
spreadandco.com
512-814-2002
406 Manor Rd, Suite B, Austin, TX 78722
Utah: The Breakfast Sando at Central 9th Market in Salt Lake City
Food fans and bloggers of Salt Lake City absolutely love Central 9th Market for their handcrafted sandwiches. The breakfast sandwich is a crowd favorite.
It's customizable, with your choice of fried or scrambled egg, and a variety of breakfast meat options. But the focaccia is non-negotiable — it's what makes this sandwich special.
central9th.com
161 W 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: The Day Maker at August First Bakery in Burlington
August First Bakery in Burlington is widely considered one of the best bakeries in the state. Known for freshly baked bread, it's no surprise that the brioche bun is the star of this breakfast sandwich.
There's also bacon fat aioli and tomato-habanero jam, which truly takes the Day Maker to the next level. And, of course, it wouldn't be a top-tier breakfast sandwich without fluffy eggs and gooey cheese.
augustfirstvt.com
802-540-0060
149 S Champlain St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: The Got Your Goat at The Fancy Biscuit in Richmond
At The Fancy Biscuit in Richmond, you'll find nationally-acclaimed biscuits and other Southern-inspired fare. This local favorite has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives."
The Got Your Goat is complete with fried chicken, goat cheese, and red pepper jelly. Brined for 48 hours, the fried chicken is the specialty here, but the goat cheese gives this biscuit sandwich an unexpected twist.
thefancybiscuit.com
804-938-3449
1831 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: The Egg + Cheese Sandwich at Volunteer Park Cafe & Pantry in Seattle
Inspired by the classic New York City B.E.C, the Egg + Cheese breakfast sandwich at Volunteer Park Cafe is a favorite of local foodies. It's been included in several round-ups and write-ups about Seattle's best food.
In a world full of B.E.C.s., what makes this one special? Fans say it's the eggs that are cooked thin like a crêpe and the homemade poppyseed roll.
volunteerpark.cafe
206-274-5538
1501 17th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
West Virginia: The Egg & Cheese Sandwich at Terra Cafe in Morgantown
Considered one of the best breakfast spots in West Virginia, Terra Cafe in Morgantown serves up farm-fresh food. All the high-quality ingredients are locally sourced.
The Egg & Cheese sandwich contains scrambled eggs and Gruyère cheese, with optional additions like sausage, bacon, or avocado. The bread is customizable, so the most important question is: Baguette, bagel, or biscuit?
terracafewv.com
304-554-2233
425 Industrial Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501
Wisconsin: The B.E.L.T.C.H at Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern in Milwaukee
While you'll find an array of notable items at Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern in Milwaukee, the sandwiches are the highlight. The B.E.L.T.C.H in particular is praised by local food critics and news outlets.
As you might've guessed from the acronym, the sandwich includes bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, all on sourdough bread. Plus, there's a healthy dose of sambal aioli and a side of hand-cut fries to boot.
unclewolfies.com
Multiple locations
Wyoming: The Egg Sandwich at Persephone Bakery in Jackson
At the James-Beard-nominated Persephone Bakery in Jackson Hole, all of the ingredients are sourced from local farms. While known for exceptional baked goods, the Egg Sandwich is not to be overlooked.
In addition to the egg, you get a choice of ham, bacon, or sautéed kale. This sandwich comes with a French twist, topped with Gruyère and Dijon aioli, served on a flaky house-made croissant.
persephonebakery.com
307-200-6708
145 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001