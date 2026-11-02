6 Store-Bought Apple Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to classic, comforting, and homey desserts, apple pie is hard to beat. The warm baking spice aromas, the crisp-but-flaky buttery pastry crust, and of course, the lush filling that perfectly balances tart and sweet fruit flavors — apple pie has stood the test of time and ensconced itself in the pantheon of all-time great desserts. Making it from scratch takes a lot of time and effort, and there's plenty of room for error, like under- or over-baking it, or going too heavy on the apple pie spice. That's why, whether you're entertaining a crowd or simply craving a slice or two for yourself, it's much easier to opt for a store-bought pie.

Of the brands you can find on grocery store shelves, though, which one should you choose? I tracked down six full-sized traditional-style apple pies, some ready-to-eat and some frozen, to find out just that. Can any of them compete with a freshly baked homemade pie? Based on taste, texture, ease of preparation, and value for your dollar, here are the six apple pie candidates, ranked from worst to best.