5 Surefire Ways To Prevent A Leaky Pie Crust

Making a pie fully from scratch, crust and all, is a fun and fulfilling activity — and one that ends with you getting to enjoy the delicious fruits of your labor. However, making the perfect pie is no easy feat, with there being plenty of hurdles that you may have to overcome. One of those hurdles is the possibility of a leaky pie crust, which refers to a crust that has developed cracks during the blind-baking process (when you par-bake the crust on its own before adding the filling). Ultimately, these cracks may lead to the filling seeping out of the pie during baking.

To find out the best tips and tricks to avoid a leaky pie crust, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Lasheeda Perry — dubbed "The Queen of Flavor" — an award-winning pastry chef who "Beat Bobby Flay." Perry shared five tips to keep in mind next time you make your own pie crust.