25 Ingredients That Will Take Your Apple Pie Up A Notch

Apple pie: the quintessential addition for hearty Thanksgiving spreads or Fourth of July picnics at the park. With a rich, flaky crust and cinnamon-y, freshly baked apple filling, there's a reason why many folks consider it a comfort food. The renowned dessert is often coined as an American classic. (Ironically, according to Smithsonian Magazine, it was an English baker who first wrote an apple pie recipe.) In any case, it is downright delicious, and its simple formula gives home bakers elbow room to modify and experiment with the famous dish.

The apple mixture usually has chopped apples, sugar, spices, and other ingredients like lemon juice, butter, or thickening agents. Meanwhile, sometimes the crust covers the entire pie or is woven into a lattice topping; other times, it has a streusel crumb topping (known as Dutch apple pie). The ingredients listed here do a fantastic job of complementing the conventional ingredients or enhancing the dessert's overall display to make it more striking — or, better yet, both.