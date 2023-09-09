12 Marie Callender's Pies, Ranked

The Marie Callender's brand has come a long way from its humble origins as a home business, which began in 1948. Its first pie and coffee shop opened in 1964 and expanded into a retail empire. While only 27 restaurants remain in the chain, the retail sector of this brand continues to be popular, selling everything from pot pies to dinners. It continues to shine brightest back where it all began, with its arsenal of pre-made frozen pies from scratch.

Nothing can replace a homemade pie, but if you are in a pinch and need a quick, delicious dessert to serve that will not disappoint, these pies are for you. We had the opportunity to sample 12 of Marie Callender's signature staples, including some that needed to be baked and a few ready-to-eat when thawed options.

While we enjoyed most of them, we had some we were more enthusiastic about. Our rankings from least to most favorite were based on how easily they went from the freezer to your table, what they looked like, their texture, and, most importantly, flavor. We will note that our frozen pies arrived partially thawed and were set vertically, which caused some of them to become somewhat disfigured.