The Simple Mistake That's Ruining The Flavor Of Your Apple Pie

Apple pie is a classic for a reason. The sweet, supple texture of well-cooked sweet-tart apples, along with the flaky bite of a proper pastry crust made with TLC, leaves very little to be desired. Save for a melty mouthful of vanilla bean ice cream to contrast the gentle warming spices, of course.

Notice that nowhere in that description does it say anything about "enough apple pie spice to feed a football team." That's because overseasoning is probably tied with overcooking the apples as the number one mistake people make when baking an apple pie. Or using the canned stuff — ew.

And those mistakes have one thing in common: They're ruining the star of the apple pie show. If you're making an apple pie, you should experience the apples first and foremost. The warming spices are just part of the supporting cast — even your favorites are just there to help tell the apple's story.