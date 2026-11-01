7 Retro Fridges To Buy And 5 To Skip In 2026
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If you're in the market for a retro fridge, you're in luck. The days of genuinely retro refrigerators, and the brands that used to make these old-school appliances, are gone — but in their place are plenty of manufacturers that create fridges that balance a vintage aesthetic with modern function. It's not difficult to find a retro fridge that looks as though it was beamed straight out of the 1950s, but on the inside has all the modern conveniences you'd expect from a model made in the 21st century. The good news, too, is a lot of them are less expensive than you think.
However, it's a saturated market — and for every good retro fridge out there, there's a bad one. Retro-styled fridges seem to be particularly prone to malfunctioning and poor performance, and models made by the likes of Unique Appliances, Jeremy Cass, and SMEG have all been criticized by customers for their patchy, temperamental nature. On the flip side, fridges from brands like iio and Rocco combine intuitive features and excellent performance with a retro aesthetic, making them purchases definitely worth forking out for. In this article, we cross-referenced professional and customer reviews to discover which retro fridges were exciting the kitchen appliance world, and which ones should be left in the warehouse.
Buy: Unique Appliances Classic Retro 11.7 Cubic Foot Frost Free Fridge
Unique Appliances specializes in creating retro-styled kitchen pieces (including an oven that customers love), that transport you back to a bygone decade. While all of its appliances, and some of its fridges, may not hit the mark, others have emerged as fan favorites. Its Classic Retro 11.7 Cubic Foot Frost Free Fridge is one of them. This fridge boasts some of the most consistent customer reviews of any model out there, with people praising not just its aesthetic, but its functionality, its durability, its ability to maintain a consistently cold temperature, and its genuinely frost-free nature.
Although Unique Appliances' Classic Retro fridge isn't the largest in the world, its classic design makes the most of its interior space. As such, it's got a roomy feel to it, while remaining slim and snug enough to fit into smaller kitchens. The fridge is also designed intuitively for customers: One reviewer over at Home Depot remarked that they "... love the layout inside," while also stating that the freezer has a good capacity. It also comes with a wine rack, should you want to use it to chill bottles, and it's a lot lighter than it might appear, making installation a breeze. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors, from marshmallow white to turquoise – so if you wanted it to create a visual focal point in your kitchen, you have plenty of options.
Avoid: Galanz 18 Cubic Foot Retro Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator
Galanz is one of the most prominent names in the retro fridge world, but not all of its models are as good as each other. Its Galanz 18 Cubic Foot Retro Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator is, unfortunately, one you might want to avoid purchasing. Let's start with the positives: With an 18 cubic foot capacity, this refrigerator is way roomier than a lot of other available models, and the top-mount freezer makes retrieving frozen items much easier. However, it seems to suffer from some performance and build quality issues. "I bought one of their refrigerators and I one day realized there was water leaking behind the fridge that damaged my cabinets and trim," said one customer on Home Depot, who later discovered a damaged gasket. Yikes.
More broadly, many customers have expressed issues with their Galanz fridges, with appliances suddenly stopping working, sometimes after just a few months. Galanz also had to issue a widespread recall in July 2026 for several of its retro fridge models, with dozens of reports of fires caused by the appliances, one of which resulted in a death. Crucially, this specific model wasn't named in the recall (which encompassed more than 121,000 fridges), but when you combine this information with the patchy response to its 18 cubic foot model, you may want to look elsewhere.
Buy: iio Retro-Mod RM1 Refrigerator
Retro fridges all tend to look the same — but somehow, iio's Retro-Mod RM1 Refrigerator manages to stand out. This fridge manages to combine a retro aesthetic with an ever-so-slight lean toward modern design that means it integrates into contemporary kitchens effortlessly, while still giving your guests something to talk about. Coming in a range of colors, including robin's egg blue, it's not difficult to find an option that would work for your space.
However, aesthetics mean nothing if a fridge doesn't work well. Thankfully, iio's does. The Retro-Mod RM1 has been praised for its near-silent operation – one Lowes customer called it "whisper quiet" — as well as how easy it is to keep clean and reorganize the insides. A slimmer model with 7 cubic feet of space, it's better-suited for kitchens that don't require a lot of chilled storage, but it still has enough interior volume for individuals or couples. Its freezer is particularly roomy, too, and you can select the right hinge side for your kitchen. Throw in an ENERGY STAR certification, and this fridge is as solid a choice as any, while being more stylish than most.
Avoid: Jeremy Cass 3.5 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge with Freezer
There are plenty of mini retro fridges out there, and when you buy one, the clue's in the name: You shouldn't expect a lot of storage space. Instead, the promise of mini retro fridges is they'll provide a pop of style to smaller spaces, where a more basic, white-doored fridge might drag them down. Jeremy Cass' 3.5 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge with Freezer does just that, on a visual level: A classic fridge shrunk to smaller proportions, it's delightful to look at, with a two-door design and a useful freezer compartment, and coming in a range of colors.
So what's the problem? Well, it's way smaller than it seems at first glance. Many customers have said its true capacity feels a lot snugger than it appears from the outside. "It is very tiny and not very functional," warned a customer who purchased their model from Lowes. Alongside this, there have been complaints the fridge feels like it was made cheaply, with flimsy handles and an inferior cooling ability. Small shouldn't mean a fridge shouldn't work as well — and it should also still be able to fit some stuff inside, right?
Buy: Frigidaire Retro Refrigerator with Top Freezer
If you want a retro fridge, it's probably a good idea to go with a brand that has direct experience producing them — and not just on an aesthetic level. Founded in 1916, Frigidaire was making "retro" fridges before they were even considered old-school. While today it produces some excellent modern fridges, it still has a range of refrigerators with a classic aesthetic that provide all the utility customers need.
Its Retro Refrigerator with Top Freezer is a great example of this. With a classic '50s style, it's got the look people want, but the features they require. This fridge doesn't look that big from the outside, but you might be surprised when you open its doors. "It is exactly how it looks in the pictures but has so much more room than you would think," said a happy Wayfair customer.
While Frigidaire's Retro Refrigerator with Top Freezer doesn't reinvent the wheel in terms of what it offers, the essentials are all there: customizable shelves, a crisper drawer, and the ability to run in silence. However, one thing to note is its doors aren't interchangeable, so you'll need to make sure your kitchen accommodates the direction it opens in — but if it does, this fridge comes in a range of colors, so you can style it to your cooking space with relative ease.
Avoid: Unique Appliances Classic Retro 36-inch French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Most retro fridges tend to be small and slim, which better reflects their true historical size, but which may not be as useful for modern consumers. Unique Appliances' Classic Retro 36-inch French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker seeks to pair a retro feel and contemporary function, with plenty of conveniences you'd expect from fridges without an old-school design. Along with its ice maker and capacious freezer, it also has two crisper drawers, a wine rack, and a frost-free design.
The problem, though, is Unique Appliances hasn't stuck the landing. Customers have complained of defects and leaks, of loud noises coming from the refrigerator (even when the ice maker isn't on), and of the shelves not quite fitting properly. Plus, surprisingly for a fridge of this size, there aren't a lot of customization options. "This is the second one we had to order. The first one leaked all over our new wooden floors and we had to disconnect the water," advised a shopper, who bought theirs from Home Depot. In particular, the performance issues here are reflected elsewhere in Unique Appliances' fridge line, too. This fridge may look beautiful and promise way more function and space, but it doesn't quite deliver on its promise.
Buy: Frigidaire EFR840 Retro Mini Fridge
In our opinion, you should treat a mini fridge purchase in the same way you'd treat a full-size fridge purchase — by which we mean you should be buying from the best. So, why not get yours from Frigidaire? The veteran refrigerator manufacturer's EFR840 Retro Mini Fridge is as solid as they come, and people looking for a two-door miniature solution that brims with old-school panache will likely be very pleased with their purchase.
While this refrigerator looks like a lot of other mini retro fridges, Frigidaire's experience shines through in the little things. First off, this fridge chills quickly and efficiently, and the freezer also genuinely keeps things frozen (and as anyone who's used a mini fridge before knows, that's not necessarily a given). People also love its quality, robust feel, how quiet it is while it's running, and above all, how it looks. "Super cute! I love the retro vibe and the color," said one Amazon customer. There are also a couple of nice touches that set it apart from the rest, like a bottle opener on the side of the fridge, which, of course, invites you to use it to chill your beers. With a good capacity and a lovely aesthetic, it's a solid choice.
Avoid: SMEG FAB28
The SMEG brand name looms large in the retro appliance world, and if you've ever seen one, you'll understand why. SMEG items (which are sold at Costco) are undeniably attractive to look at, and its fridges are no different: Its FAB28 refrigerator has a single-door design that gives it a sleek, unobtrusive, yet undeniably retro aesthetic, and its almost 10 cubic foot capacity gives it an unexpected roominess inside. For style lovers, this fridge should hit the spot, right?
Wrong. The FAB28 may be gorgeous, but time and time again, customers have said how unhappy they are with it. "I purchased this SMEG fridge with high expectations due to the brand's reputation and price point," said one customer on Amazon. "Unfortunately, the unit has been a huge disappointment from the start." They went on to cite electrical issues with the fridge, while others have stated it malfunctioned nearly instantly, and others have complained about noisy operation, poor door seals, and water buildup. SMEG's other retro fridges don't seem to fare much better, either, and are also plagued by performance issues. Considering the FAB28 costs more than double the price of other retro fridges, it's hard to see why you'd choose it.
Buy: Magic Chef Retro 3.2 Cubic Foot 2 Door Mini Fridge
Let's face it: Mini fridges can be ugly, utilitarian, boxy things, with no panache whatsoever. Not all of them are made equally, though. If you're looking for a retro-inspired refrigerator for a smaller apartment, guest area, or dorm room, Magic Chef's Retro 3.2 Cubic Foot 2 Door Mini Fridge might be the one for you. This classic-style fridge has been continually praised by customers for its appearance, with people loving the pop of flair it gives to slightly more diminutive spaces. "Excellent product. Looks great and works wonderfully," said one Home Depot customer. Its two-door design is a particularly popular feature, and it even comes with a mini ice tray, so you can start making drinks almost instantly.
It's not all about looks, though. This retro mini fridge is admired for its ability to keep a constant temperature, with no lulls or spikes in its performance. Additionally, while the fridge is undeniably small, customers love the surprising amount of room inside, with the unit designed to make the most of its miniature proportions. Throw in a mixture of colors, and it's a very solid choice. Just be aware that Home Depot buyers have often found it's delivered with dents in it, so you may want to purchase it elsewhere.
Avoid: Frigidaire 9 Cubic Foot Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator
Frigidaire has a very solid reputation when it comes to fridges, and specifically to retro fridges — but not all of them are standout options. One model that slightly misses is its 9 Cubic Foot Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator, a fridge that may look good, but which doesn't quite perform as well as customers would hope. People have repeatedly pointed out this refrigerator doesn't hold its temperature properly and consistently: Either it's freezing everything inside, or it doesn't chill things well enough. "Forget any kind of warm leftovers. I don't believe it's safe," stated a user who bought their model from Costco. Perhaps even more annoying is it can fluctuate between warm and overly cold, providing you with a totally unpredictable experience. This Lowe's customer said, "... when the fridge died 2 months after it arrived, I had to deal with Frigidaire ... It took 4 days and a lot of back and forth."
Beyond these obvious performance issues are a few other irritants customers could do without. People lament the fact its doors only open one way, which means your options for placement can be limited. Its shelf placement is also a little awkward, and more customization options would have been a nice move from the brand. Sure, it looks good — but if it doesn't work properly, is it worth it?
Buy: Big Chill Original Retro Fridge
Big Chill makes modern appliances with a retro feel, and its fridges stand out in a couple of ways — the first being, most obviously, their price. As of the time of writing, its Original Retro Fridge costs just shy of $4,500, making it triple the price of many other best-selling refrigerators. With such an eye-watering price point, if it's not worth every penny, it'd be easy for customers to feel cheated.
Thankfully, most of them don't. Big Chill's Original Retro Fridge may have its detractors, but by and large, people adore this refrigerator, which combines modern function (and size) with a frankly gorgeous appearance. "The fridge looks wonderful, and alone has transformed our kitchen. We can't take our eyes off of it," raved a customer on the Big Chill website.
With more than 20 cubic feet of space, it's big enough for most families, and extras like the ability to change the hinge side or add an ice maker give it additional versatility. Further touches, such as a dual crisper drawer and an easy-clean interior, bring it up to date — while the exterior feels premium and truly designed. You can even pick it in a custom color, if you have your eye on a particular aesthetic.
Buy: Rocco Super Smart Fridge
Retro fridges tend to take their inspiration from 1950s aesthetics. However, if you prefer something a little modern, but undeniably old-school, you'll love Rocco's Super Smart Fridge. When this fridge first launched, it immediately became an online sensation, and it's not hard to see why: It has a combination of a unique, '70s-influenced look and sharp functionality with some incredibly cool features. These features include isolated temperature zones and a genuinely whisper-quiet operation: "It really is incredibly quiet," said a Rocco customer. Perhaps most exciting of all, it has an app-based stock system that allows you to see what's in your fridge at any given time. There's a convincing argument against smart kitchens, but you can't deny that's pretty cool.
With all that said, it should be mentioned that Rocco's Super Smart Fridge is a bar fridge, not a food one. It's designed to hold bottles and cans, and when you pair that with its high price, it certainly won't be for everyone. However, if you're in the market for a drinks fridge that genuinely adds beauty to your space, it's a particularly striking model, and one that's unlike anything else out there.