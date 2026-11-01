7 Retro Fridges To Buy And 5 To Skip In 2026

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If you're in the market for a retro fridge, you're in luck. The days of genuinely retro refrigerators, and the brands that used to make these old-school appliances, are gone — but in their place are plenty of manufacturers that create fridges that balance a vintage aesthetic with modern function. It's not difficult to find a retro fridge that looks as though it was beamed straight out of the 1950s, but on the inside has all the modern conveniences you'd expect from a model made in the 21st century. The good news, too, is a lot of them are less expensive than you think.

However, it's a saturated market — and for every good retro fridge out there, there's a bad one. Retro-styled fridges seem to be particularly prone to malfunctioning and poor performance, and models made by the likes of Unique Appliances, Jeremy Cass, and SMEG have all been criticized by customers for their patchy, temperamental nature. On the flip side, fridges from brands like iio and Rocco combine intuitive features and excellent performance with a retro aesthetic, making them purchases definitely worth forking out for. In this article, we cross-referenced professional and customer reviews to discover which retro fridges were exciting the kitchen appliance world, and which ones should be left in the warehouse.