The Retro Refrigerator Brand That Vanished By The '70s

Trends come and go, but many of them come back again as designers and manufacturers draw inspiration from the past. Old-school refrigerators are one of the retro kitchen items that are cool again — like the retro mini fridge at Costco by Frigidaire that recently emerged. While such products can radiate the sense of nostalgia that so many of us love, they may still not hold a candle to the beloved brands that came before. One example is Coldspot, a brand that pushed the refrigerator industry forward but practically disappeared overnight.

The first electric refrigerator labeled Coldspot — an exclusive Sears, Roebuck and Company brand — was something of an innovation when it hit the market in 1928. Made by Seeger Refrigerator Company (which merged into Whirlpool Corporation in 1955), it was a successful product despite costing too much for most customers. With the goal of reducing the cost while building a larger model — 6 cubic feet instead of 4 cubic feet — Sears hired well-known refrigerator engineer Herman Price sometime before it hired pioneering industrial designer Raymond Loewy (eventually known for slenderizing the iconic original Coca-Cola bottle).

The 1934 Coldspot that Price and Loewy created together for Sears featured a streamlined contemporary design, improved reliability, rustproof aluminum shelves (a first for the industry), and access for servicing. Priced at just $134.50, the refrigerator was a huge success, sending the company's refrigerator sales soaring the following two years from just 60,000 units to 275,000. Unfortunately, the brand's recognition among consumers wasn't strong enough to keep it going.