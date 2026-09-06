The Retro Refrigerator Brand That Vanished By The '70s
Trends come and go, but many of them come back again as designers and manufacturers draw inspiration from the past. Old-school refrigerators are one of the retro kitchen items that are cool again — like the retro mini fridge at Costco by Frigidaire that recently emerged. While such products can radiate the sense of nostalgia that so many of us love, they may still not hold a candle to the beloved brands that came before. One example is Coldspot, a brand that pushed the refrigerator industry forward but practically disappeared overnight.
The first electric refrigerator labeled Coldspot — an exclusive Sears, Roebuck and Company brand — was something of an innovation when it hit the market in 1928. Made by Seeger Refrigerator Company (which merged into Whirlpool Corporation in 1955), it was a successful product despite costing too much for most customers. With the goal of reducing the cost while building a larger model — 6 cubic feet instead of 4 cubic feet — Sears hired well-known refrigerator engineer Herman Price sometime before it hired pioneering industrial designer Raymond Loewy (eventually known for slenderizing the iconic original Coca-Cola bottle).
The 1934 Coldspot that Price and Loewy created together for Sears featured a streamlined contemporary design, improved reliability, rustproof aluminum shelves (a first for the industry), and access for servicing. Priced at just $134.50, the refrigerator was a huge success, sending the company's refrigerator sales soaring the following two years from just 60,000 units to 275,000. Unfortunately, the brand's recognition among consumers wasn't strong enough to keep it going.
Why the Coldspot retro refrigerator brand disappeared from Sears in the '70s
While the Coldspot brand was going strong, the Sears line included not only refrigerators and freezers, but also air conditioners. More innovations and upgrades were implemented as well. Dense fiberglass insulation was added in 1953, the first frostless design came out in 1960, and built-in water dispensers and enhanced food crispers were introduced in 1971. However, recognition of the Coldspot brand among consumers became overshadowed by another Sears brand: Kenmore.
The Kenmore brand first emerged in 1927 as a laundry brand. After World War II, its Harmony House line of dryers, washing machines, and ranges featured revolutionary technologies and brightly colored designs. Kenmore eventually expanded to a wider range of household appliances, including garbage disposals, trash compactors, dishwashers, countertop kitchen gadgets, vacuum cleaners, electric blankets, sunlamps, and more. Because of that, many Sears customers thought that refrigerators were part of the Kenmore line. The company decided to replace the Coldspot brand with Kenmore in 1977, eliminating the confusion and consolidating its brands.
Although that change made Coldspot a retro kitchen appliance brand that totally vanished from Sears stores, it has not been totally forgotten. Some families have passed down their refrigerators to their kids and grandkids. One person posted their grandmother's 1948 Coldspot refrigerator on Facebook, noting that it "has been continuously operating since new and works great. It has never been serviced!" Admitting to giving their 1953 Coldspot a new coat of paint, another Facebook user said, "This is my main fridge. Works great." Sometimes, antique stores even post on social media about selling old Coldspot appliances that still work.