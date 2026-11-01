Costco Vs Home Depot: Which Store Sells Cheaper Microwaves?
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Microwaves are highly popular kitchen appliances, with approximately 96% of American households owning at least one, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Therefore, you'll likely find yourself shopping for one of these handy appliances at some point. While microwaves can get expensive, you can find some affordable options at retailers like Costco and Home Depot.
At Home Depot, there are two microwaves for as low as $59.98. Both made by Vissani and featuring a white or black finish, they offer 700 watts of cooking power. The main differences between these two are that model #B20PX78 has two extra preset buttons and a two-step, instead of one-step, child lock. The next cheapest option is the Farberware 700-Watt Compact Countertop Microwave Oven in black or red for $64.99. Presently, there are 13 different models under $70 at Home Depot, with 10 more between $72 and $80, including stainless steel options.
The cheapest Costco microwave oven is currently the Emerson 1.5 cu. ft., 1100W, Inverter, Touch Control, Stainless Steel, Mirror Finish Countertop Microwave for $149.99. This is around $90 more than the cheapest microwave at Home Depot. Costco also sells more over-the-range microwaves than countertop ones, which may not work for everyone. The next cheapest countertop Costco microwave is by Panasonic and costs $169.99. As you can see, the cheapest microwaves are at Home Depot. Costco occasionally offers special in-store prices on appliances, but if you need a cheap microwave immediately, head to Home Depot.
Are these cheap microwaves worth it?
While the price may sound good, are these appliances worth it? Starting with Home Depot, Vissani model #B20PX78 currently has 3.8/5 stars, while model #EM720C2KHBCL gets 4.2/5 stars. Positive reviews focus on the convenient size, range of preset options, and good cooking ability, with one reviewer saying, "It makes popcorn better than any microwave I've owned." However, some one-star reviewers mention these don't heat larger dishes thoroughly and that the one-step child lock is poor quality and makes opening the door challenging.
Ratings are similar across Home Depot microwaves under $80, with the highest ratings being 4.6/5 stars for both the $76.25 Nostalgia Retro Microwave and the $73.66 Impecca Countertop Microwave. These high ratings suggest that the best kitchen appliances to buy at Home Depot aren't necessarily the most expensive ones.
So, how does Costco's cheapest microwave fare? The Emerson microwave receives 4.2/5 stars on Costco's website. Reviewers praise the quality and stylish finish, but note that it takes a while to get up to speed with the settings. However, it doesn't appear to offer outstanding quality compared to Home Depot's options despite the higher price. The $169.99 Panasonic microwave receives 5 stars but only from one review. If you're not satisfied with your cheaper microwave, check the Costco or Home Depot return policy. You can generally return kitchen appliances at Home Depot and Costco, and most countertop microwaves can be returned within 90 days of purchase. Over-the-range microwaves may have shorter return periods.