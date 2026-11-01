Costco Vs Home Depot: Which Store Sells Cheaper Microwaves?

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Microwaves are highly popular kitchen appliances, with approximately 96% of American households owning at least one, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Therefore, you'll likely find yourself shopping for one of these handy appliances at some point. While microwaves can get expensive, you can find some affordable options at retailers like Costco and Home Depot.

At Home Depot, there are two microwaves for as low as $59.98. Both made by Vissani and featuring a white or black finish, they offer 700 watts of cooking power. The main differences between these two are that model #B20PX78 has two extra preset buttons and a two-step, instead of one-step, child lock. The next cheapest option is the Farberware 700-Watt Compact Countertop Microwave Oven in black or red for $64.99. Presently, there are 13 different models under $70 at Home Depot, with 10 more between $72 and $80, including stainless steel options.

The cheapest Costco microwave oven is currently the Emerson 1.5 cu. ft., 1100W, Inverter, Touch Control, Stainless Steel, Mirror Finish Countertop Microwave for $149.99. This is around $90 more than the cheapest microwave at Home Depot. Costco also sells more over-the-range microwaves than countertop ones, which may not work for everyone. The next cheapest countertop Costco microwave is by Panasonic and costs $169.99. As you can see, the cheapest microwaves are at Home Depot. Costco occasionally offers special in-store prices on appliances, but if you need a cheap microwave immediately, head to Home Depot.