How Does Costco's Return Policy Stack Up To Home Depot's?

Costco and Home Depot have very different return policies that widely diverge depending on the product in question. For everyday items like kitchen decor, those would fall under each store's general return policy: Home Depot takes returns on most merchandise with proof of purchase within 90 days, whereas Costco's industry-leading general return policy allows for (more or less) any item at any time, regardless of packaging or proof of purchase. But each policy has exceptions, and a glaring one is kitchen appliances.

As you might guess from its expansive return policy for most merchandise, Costco has a relatively forgiving return policy for large kitchen appliances, including over-the-range microwave ovens. The store also provides limited warranty coverage in addition to the manufacturer's warranty.

Home Depot, on the other hand, has a remarkably restrictive return policy for large kitchen appliances. You essentially cannot use the appliance before deciding to return it, raising questions about what you can do if you didn't find out the appliance was defective until it was installed and didn't work. Costco shoppers have no such worries under its policy, which is worth exploring further.