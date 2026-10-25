19 Trader Joe's Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

Every time I walk down the aisles of my local Trader Joe's, I'm amazed by how many products I notice that have never caught my eye before. On my last visit, I looked up from the frozen section and, for the first time, took in the magnitude of the store's cookie selection. From end to end, there were tubs and boxes of cookies of all stripes and sizes. My initial sense of overwhelm was quickly replaced by glee as I grabbed as many packages of cookies as I could fit into my cart.

The goal of this shopping spree: to taste, review, and rank all of these Trader Joe's cookie options, in order to help guide fellow TJ's shoppers to the best of the best. Once I unloaded my haul, I proceeded to thoroughly investigate each cookie's taste and texture. Which Trader Joe's cookies are the most craveable, and which varieties should you skip? Read on to discover how they all stacked up.