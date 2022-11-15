Daily Meal Asks: Which Is Your Go-To Type Of Cookie?

Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, sugar — there's a multitude of cookie varieties for everyone's tastes. Cravory Cookies reports that roughly 7 billion cookies are consumed each year in the United States, totaling nearly 1,000 cookies per person per year. Of those, the site states that more than half are homemade, and 93% of American households enjoy eating cookies. Of the home-baked cookies, nearly half of them are of the classic chocolate chip variety (via Cookie Elf).

Though chocolate chip may be the most well-known, iconic flavor, there are plenty of flavor options for those who don't like chocolate or just want something a little different. The Nibble reports that though there are thousands of different cookie recipes in the world, they can each be broken down into eight different categories. Cookies can be sorted as bar cookies, fried cookies, no-bake cookies, refrigerator cookies, rolled cookies, molded cookies, sandwich cookies, or drop cookies, depending on their preparation and baking methods.