Seriously, What's The Actual Flavor Of A Snickerdoodle Cookie?

Whether or not snickerdoodles are the most delicious cookie is a matter of opinion, but they do definitely win the crown for being the cookie with the silliest name. The funniest part is that no one is even entirely sure where the name comes from or what it means, if anything. But suffice it to say, the word "snickerdoodle" doesn't really reveal anything about the cookie itself.

Snickerdoodles are similar to sugar cookies, in that the body of the cookie itself is flavored simply by sugar, butter, and vanilla, but the difference is that they're rolled in a cinnamon-sugar mix on the outside. Sometimes, a bit of cinnamon is added to the dough as well, depending on the recipe. It's a slightly spicier take on the classic, plain sugar cookie, perfect for cold weather but enjoyable at any time of year.

If you're a fan of the warm, cinnamon-sugar flavor combination in the form of cinnamon buns or cinnamon toast (or even Cinnamon Toast Crunch), you're probably going to love snickerdoodle cookies.