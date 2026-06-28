7 Trader Joe's Jams And Jellies, Ranked From Worst To Best
Trader Joe's has a loyal customer base. Whether it's the low prices, seasonal treats, or weird products you'll be surprised by, the grocery store has amassed fans around the country, and for good reason. There are lots of things to love about this chain.
It's not just the unique seasonal treats that make selections at Trader Joe's amazing — their tried-and-true products that have been on the shelves for years are just as exciting. The jams and jellies fall into this category — with many of these items having been around forever — so you won't have to worry about them going out of season.
If you've been eye-balling the range of fruit spreads at the store and wondering where to start, we've done the work for you. Taking into account the sweetness levels, overall taste, consistency, and versatility of these products, this is all of Trader Joe's current jams and jellies, ranked from worst to best.
7. Concord grape jelly
This squeezable plastic bottle is a design that Welch's started in the '80s, and while it may not look quite so pretty in a lineup of glass jars, it does serve a functional purpose — the slotted hole is the perfect shape for saving yourself the trouble of cleaning the butter knife when whipping up a PB&J.
The bottle design is definitely geared toward kids, as is the flavor of this jelly; it's super sweet, and true to the jelly name is devoid of any chunks or texture. It tastes just like an un-naturally flavored grape juice that's been cooked down with sugar and pectin. On the plus side, it's at least made with organic ingredients and thus not included on our list of unhealthiest store-bought grape jelly brands.
If you're looking to make a quick snack this is the perfect choice for functional ease, but it's not one that offers any versatility. On a cheese board it would be out of place, and the candy-like flavor would be out of place in pastries or crepes. Given that it really only serves one purpose, I had to rank it last place.
6. Lemon curd
While a lemon curd made with eggs and butter may not be the jelly or jam you were expecting, it does serve the same purpose and is easily interchangeable. Spread on toast or pastries, eaten with yogurt, or used as a cheesecake-flavoring, lemon curd is basically a lemon jam with a few extra ingredients.
The Trader Joe's brand is imported from England (in case you were worried about its authenticity) and is about as lemon curd as lemon curd can be. This spread can be tricky to make at home if you don't avoid the common mistakes, so finding it pre-prepared in a store is pretty convenient.
At first inspection of the jar I noticed lots of air-bubbles peaking through the glass, which made me concerned about the texture. But upon popping the seal and giving it a stir I was impressed at just how smooth and satiny the consistency of this curd is. My reason for ranking it sixth place isn't to do with the quality — it really boils down to personal preference. I don't find the flavor of mouth-puckering lemon to be as versatile as other fruits, and would only want to eat it on certain occasions — not with my breakfast every morning.
5. Fig butter
If you grew up anywhere near an apple tree it's no doubt you're accustomed to the more common apple butter. A spread that goes beyond a jam, the fruits are cooked with brown sugar — slowly and for a long time — until their flavors caramelize and all water is evaporated. Then they are blended into a buttery-smooth paste rich with flavor.
This Trader Joe's fig butter is intriguing. The earthy, complex flavors of the figs are highly concentrated, with the seeds adding a bit of texture. It's a deep, honey-like sweetness with no acidity. That richness would make this fig butter the perfect pairing for cheeses that have some zing to them like fresh goat cheese, sharp cheddar, or blue cheese.
I ranked it fifth place not because I don't like it but because I wouldn't want to eat it everyday. On a cheese board with other jams, yes, but on my toast every morning — I don't think so. The flavor is more of an acquired taste, and may only appeal to the person who really loves figs.
4. Raspberry preserves
Raspberry jam is a tried and true classic perfect for pairing with cheeses, using in pastries, or spreading on your kid's PB&J. The Trader Joe's version is exactly what you'd hope for in a raspberry preserve — sweet, concentrated berry flavors with a bite of acidity from lemon juice that balances the sugar. It's full of seeds which add a nice texture, and tastes just like eating raspberries in a different form.
The raspberry preserves ranked right in the middle of this list for me. It's great for what it is, but this is also a product you could find at many other grocery stores. After all, raspberry jam is a hard one to mess up. The Trader Joe's brand is a solid fourth place, but when compared to some of their other more unique or bold jams and jellies it doesn't shine quite as bright.
3. Sri Lankan mango chutney
Chutneys are a kind of chunky jam that've been used as an accompaniment to meals in the Indian subcontinent for thousands of years. They can be made with everything from tomatoes to mint and coriander to mango. Typically eaten with curries, rice, meats, or all sorts of savory dishes, it's a condiment designed to add spice, sweetness, and acidity to any dish.
The Trader Joe's Sri Lankan organic mango chutney isn't found among the other jams and jellies but an aisle over with the sauces and savory goods. It's made with mango, sugar, garlic, coconut sap vinegar, chili powder, and an abundance of baking spices. Its flavor is sweet but vibrant with vinegar tang, and the spice lingers pleasantly on the middle of the tongue, making your mouth water.
While its flavor may be more complex, I would use this chutney almost like any other jam. On a "PB&J" sandwich but with cashew butter, on cheese boards, and alongside many meals. The vinegar may not make it suitable for a breakfast toast or certain pastries, but I absolutely loved the spice and would eat this chutney often. Ranking at third place, there were a few other jams that did offer more versatility.
2. Guava fruit spread
Guava is a tropical fruit that's hard to find fresh in the United States. It only grows in hot, humid climates like Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, which means that coming across the fruit itself is a rare occurrence. Thus, eating it in preserved form is a great way to experience the flavor without having to search high and low.
Trader Joe's guava fruit spread tastes just like the fresh fruit all concentrated down into a spread with a deliciously smooth, tongue-coating consistency. There's a slight graininess to it, which is natural considering that fresh guavas also have a slightly grainy texture. You can even seem to taste the nuttiness of the seeds in the background, making this otherwise sweet spread seem more like a real guava fruit.
My favorite thing about this spread is the consistency. Guava pastes are a product you can typically find in a Latin grocery store, but they are thick and sliceable rather than spreadable. I absolutely love the smooth, almost creamy consistency of this fruit spread and will be using it often in yogurt, pastries, and with fresh cheese. While it was at the top of my list, I felt it lacked a little in the versatility department, and there was one other jam that checked every box.
1. Apricot preserves
Apricots are one of those fruits that are really only good when they're in season. You might find them at the grocery store at random times of the year, but until they reach that soft, ripe texture it's just not the same. So finding a jam that encapsulates the tart, summer-like sweetness of an apricot is wonderful — you can enjoy those flavors year-round.
The flavor of Trader Joe's apricot preserves is super juicy and fresh, but my favorite thing about it is the little pieces of apricot throughout. They're not huge chunks, but are just enough to add a little chew and texture to the jam that make the apricot-essence that much more intense.
These apricot preserves checked every box — perfect balance of sweetness, nice consistency, and they're super versatile. I would use this jam for breakfast every morning, on a sandwich with crunchy almond butter, in pastries, or even as a glaze or marinade with savory entrees. It's the best Trader Joe's jam for any occasion.
Methodology
To create this list of Trader Joe's jams and jellies I looked for their whole selection. This is each kind that is currently offered, and a few that may not be called a jam or jelly but fall into fruit-spreads.
I focused on three things to rank these products: balance of sweetness, consistency, and versatility. I thought the higher-ranked items shouldn't just taste good, but be useful for many occasions and appeal to a broader audience.