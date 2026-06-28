7 Trader Joe's Jams And Jellies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Trader Joe's has a loyal customer base. Whether it's the low prices, seasonal treats, or weird products you'll be surprised by, the grocery store has amassed fans around the country, and for good reason. There are lots of things to love about this chain.

It's not just the unique seasonal treats that make selections at Trader Joe's amazing — their tried-and-true products that have been on the shelves for years are just as exciting. The jams and jellies fall into this category — with many of these items having been around forever — so you won't have to worry about them going out of season.

If you've been eye-balling the range of fruit spreads at the store and wondering where to start, we've done the work for you. Taking into account the sweetness levels, overall taste, consistency, and versatility of these products, this is all of Trader Joe's current jams and jellies, ranked from worst to best.