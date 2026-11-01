8 Chocolate Items To Buy During Your First Trip To Publix

Spend a few days in Florida (or nearby states in the southeast), and you'll start noticing the lime-green signs for Publix, the region's dominant supermarket. Spend any amount of time talking to locals, and you'll find they're ferociously loyal to the store — you'll likely hear raves about its famed fried chicken and overloaded sandwiches, its generously stocked bakery, and of course its chocolate offerings.

Like any major supermarket, Publix can provide for almost any flavor craving you might have (though this could mean buying the ingredients and preparing food yourself). And if you're among those who can't get enough chocolate, Publix goes above and beyond. Of course you can get all your favorite national brands of cookies, candy, and ice cream. But its store-brand chocolate treats — some made in house — are even more memorable. If you're a first-time shopper at Publix, here are some of the chocolatey favorites, according to customers.

Prices are accurate as of the publication date and may vary by region.