We Tasted And Ranked Pepperidge Farm's Entire Holiday Cookie Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the holidays usher in their unmistakable spirit of joy and celebration, our senses are beckoned by the delectable allure of seasonal treats. In this culinary exploration, we turn our attention to one of the most renowned purveyors of gourmet cookies -– Pepperidge Farm. With a legacy steeped in craftsmanship and a commitment to quality, Pepperidge Farm's holiday cookie collection stands as a testament to the artistry of indulgence.

I took on the task of ranking the company's holiday cookie selection so you can have an array of options to choose from for your upcoming celebrations. From Milanos to Pirouettes and everything in between, I dove into every cookie variant to uncover the nuances of each, offering a discerning perspective on what makes the ultimate Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie. Taste, shapes, textures, and holiday themes were all taken into account, offering you the analysis you need for your cookie-buying quests. May the best cookie win.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.