9 Underrated Publix Bakery Items To Add To Your Cart

My husband is a donut nerd. His first job in college was a midnight shift at Dunkin', where he mastered the do's and don'ts of filling, icing, and selling the sweet treats, and never lost his taste for them. Today, his favorite special-treat donuts come from a local artisanal shop whose pastries melt in your mouth (and sell out well before noon) and Krispy Kreme (but only when the Hot Now light is on). Otherwise, when he wants a box around for weekday breakfasts, his top choice is a six-pack of glazed donuts from Publix — one of the store's underrated pleasures.

He's not the only connoisseur to make a straight comparison between Publix and Krispy Kreme's glazed donuts. "Something about the glazed in the [Publix b]akery are more hearty, doughy and filling. Where Krispy Kreme to me seem to have very thin and unsatisfying glazed doughnuts," a Redditor asserted in a post on this very debate. Still, Publix glazed donuts have not attracted much attention outside the small world of donut nerds; they are regularly ignored on Publix best-of lists. This is a shame, since not only do they taste better cold than Krispy Kremes, they keep their texture and flavor after a few days in the fridge, even without fancy frosting or filling to hide behind –- and that's nothing to sneeze at.