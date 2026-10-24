Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Sells Cheaper Produce In 2026?

The cost of living has risen so much that nearly half of all Americans now have difficulty affording some of their most basic needs, according to the Pew Research Center. This includes groceries like fresh produce, an essential part of a well-balanced diet. In these times, affordability is paramount. When it comes to two of the nation's most popular grocery chains, Aldi and Trader Joe's, one is the cheaper choice.

With some caveats, produce is generally cheaper at Aldi than at Trader Joe's. That may not always be the case with every item at every store since pricing often varies by location, but based on the pricing in New York, it's the clear winner.

For instance, Aldi sells bananas for $0.49 per pound, or an estimated $0.16 each. Organic bananas are $0.63 per pound, or about $0.21 each. By comparison, Trader Joe's has regular bananas for $0.23 each and organic ones for $0.29 each. The pattern repeats across some other produce basics: Aldi's 3-pound bags of yellow onions are $2.19 each. At Trader Joe's, jumbo yellow onions (which can weigh around 1 pound each) cost $1.19 a piece. Aldi also sells 3 pounds of sweet potatoes for $1.95, while Trader Joe's sweet potatoes are $0.99 each. That's roughly five times the Aldi price by weight.