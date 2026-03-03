Why So Much Aldi Produce Is Wrapped In Plastic

Aldi shoppers are probably familiar with seeing plastic in the produce section — not necessarily the long spooled bags you see at other grocery stores, but some kind of plastic wrap, bag, or net covering many different goods. It is not a universal sight, and Aldi produce departments vary from region to region, but plastic is hard to avoid. Plastic-wrapped produce sold by Aldi has included, but is not limited to, English cucumbers, lettuce, blueberries, potatoes, bell peppers, tomatoes, apples, mandarins, zucchini, husked corn, kiwi, fresh herbs, and even jalapeños. But why is Aldi like this, when other grocery stores seem to feature much less packaging?

An Aldi spokesperson once told news.com.au that "the packaging of our fresh produce helps with the product quality and preservation as well as the efficiency of our operations." But it is not quite as straightforward as that sound bite suggests. It does streamline sales, but plastic-wrapped produce can actually sacrifice product quality. This contributes to one of the most common Aldi customer complaints out there: its reputation for poor quality produce.