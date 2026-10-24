Not Pyrex, Not CorningWare: The 250-Year-Old Dishware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores
Amid a growing interest in vintage kitchen design trends (like stocked china cabinets) and a desire to save money, thrifting has grown in popularity. Thrifting amazing dishware can cause you to go viral, but are you focusing too much on big brands like Pyrex and CorningWare while missing out on hidden gems? One such vintage brand you may be mistakenly skipping at the thrift store is Spode.
This English brand was established 250 years ago in 1770. Still operating today, it produces a range of ceramics with standout patterns, including blue and green Italian-inspired designs that date to the 1800s, charming woodland patterns, and vintage-style turkey and Christmas tree prints for the holidays. While you can simply purchase Spode dishware new, thrifting offers both the chance to save money and to find a unique piece no longer available on the general market. Along with having fantastic designs, Spode chinaware is decidedly high-quality, making it a steal if you find a well-priced piece in a thrift store.
We aren't suggesting you skip over a sought-after Pyrex or CorningWare item if you find it, but as tableware is one of the best kitchen items to thrift, expanding your horizons to brands like Spode increases your chances of finding a stunning piece to proudly display in your home (ideally at a bargain price). Its range of unique, holiday-themed pieces also makes this a great brand to look for if you're shopping for homeware gifts.
Top Spode pieces to thrift
Cookie jars and patterned dish sets are a few of the many retro kitchen items becoming cool again, and you can find both from Spode. In terms of the classics, Spode Christmas tree dishware and any pieces with the blue Italian patterns should be at the top of your list. The brand also produces holiday cookie jars, and finding vintage versions of these is a big win.
Spode sells some baking items too. Among the many baking tools to look out for at the thrift store are pie dishes. Spode has released several over the years, and we recommend grabbing one if you spot it. Cake stands are another great find and feature vibrant patterns that will make your table display pop. Other unique items you may come across include chip and dip plates, glassware, and sauce boats. Ultimately, it's the charming and timeless patterns and designs which carry a touch of whimsy that make Spode dishware appealing, so almost any piece sporting its style is great.
As some Spode items have been confirmed to contain lead, remember to check for its presence with a certified testing kit if you're planning to eat from the pieces you thrift. You should also check for a printed production date and brand name on the bottom of these items. If there are no markings, the piece could be fake. While you can still purchase it, be wary of the price being charged for a potentially inauthentic item.