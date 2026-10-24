Not Pyrex, Not CorningWare: The 250-Year-Old Dishware Brand To Look For At Thrift Stores

Amid a growing interest in vintage kitchen design trends (like stocked china cabinets) and a desire to save money, thrifting has grown in popularity. Thrifting amazing dishware can cause you to go viral, but are you focusing too much on big brands like Pyrex and CorningWare while missing out on hidden gems? One such vintage brand you may be mistakenly skipping at the thrift store is Spode.

This English brand was established 250 years ago in 1770. Still operating today, it produces a range of ceramics with standout patterns, including blue and green Italian-inspired designs that date to the 1800s, charming woodland patterns, and vintage-style turkey and Christmas tree prints for the holidays. While you can simply purchase Spode dishware new, thrifting offers both the chance to save money and to find a unique piece no longer available on the general market. Along with having fantastic designs, Spode chinaware is decidedly high-quality, making it a steal if you find a well-priced piece in a thrift store.

We aren't suggesting you skip over a sought-after Pyrex or CorningWare item if you find it, but as tableware is one of the best kitchen items to thrift, expanding your horizons to brands like Spode increases your chances of finding a stunning piece to proudly display in your home (ideally at a bargain price). Its range of unique, holiday-themed pieces also makes this a great brand to look for if you're shopping for homeware gifts.