Choose This Air Fryer Setting For High-Moisture Foods Every Time

Anyone who has one will know that there are numerous benefits of using an air fryer. From reducing cooking time to making slightly healthier versions of your favorite fried foods, it's unsurprising that around 60% of U.S. households own one of these handy gadgets. While loved for producing golden and crispy foods, air fryers can also be used for baked goods and non-battered meat and fish recipes. But these dishes differ from fried foods in that you want to retain moisture throughout. So how do you accomplish that with an appliance that has "fry" in the name? Well, it's mainly related to the setting you use.

Those looking for positive results with high-moisture foods will want to turn to the bake setting. If you've researched how air fryers work, you'll know that they use high heat paired with high-speed fans to quickly circulate hot air around the food in the fryer basket. However, the hot air fry setting evaporates moisture as part of the frying process.

With the bake setting, air still circulates, but the temperatures are lower. These lower temperatures allow high-moisture food to cook through more evenly without overbrowning or removing too much moisture. While temperatures vary by brand and model, the bake setting generally cooks at 320 degrees Fahrenheit, while the air fry setting cooks at 360 degrees Fahrenheit.