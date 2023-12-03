How To Cook Light And Fluffy Donuts In The Air Fryer

Beyond your most useful air fryer recipes for everyday meals, most of us can admit to having sweet treat cravings now and then. Since air fryers have become popular over the years for their ability to cook various foods to peak texture with less fat and cooking oil, you may be wondering how you can maximize these benefits when attempting to satisfy your next sweet tooth.

Donuts are one of those confections that can be enjoyed early in the morning or whenever your need for a sweet and sugary baked good takes over. Instead of learning how to make the world's best doughnuts by pouring over various mixing bowls and ingredients in your kitchen, you can make a delicious and simple donut recipe with your air fryer. If you're wondering how any donut recipe can be made simple, all you need to do is use a conveniently packaged product for the base and let your culinary instincts guide you the rest of the way.

Specifically, with the help of a can of refrigerated biscuits, you can make a tasty batch of air fryer donuts in no time. Since canned biscuits are already precut and loaded with buttery layers, transforming these rounds into fluffy donuts is a delicious sweet treat alternative. Next to maintaining a clean kitchen thanks to refrigerated biscuits, cooking donuts in your air fryer also takes very little time.