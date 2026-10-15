Sam's Club Food Court Secrets Only Regulars Know

To snag great warehouse deals at Sam's Club, you need to be a member. In fact, it's the number one Sam's Club rule to know before you shop. But what about the food court? Is membership required to grab some grub? The answer depends on the setup of your local Sam's Club.

Unlike Costco, most Sam's Club stores don't check membership at the door, only at checkout. So no membership is needed to enter and explore the store. At the food court, called the Cafe, there are two checkout options: an in-person cashier and Scan & Go. If your local store has a register at the cafe, then you're in luck. These cashiers won't ask to see your membership card.

However, if your local store got rid of the register and now uses Scan & Go, you're out of luck, since a valid membership is required to log in to the app and use the Scan & Go feature. At locations like these, no membership means no food. But honestly, forking over the money for a low-cost membership is more than worth it for super-cheap Cafe grub.