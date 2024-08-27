We're Still Mad At Sam's Club For Discontinuing This Food Court Treat

Sam's Club did not provide members with reasoning as to why the churro was removed from food court menus, although that has not stopped curious members from speculating. In response to predictions about what would be replacing churros at Sam's Club food courts, one Reddit user wrote, "We heard no replacements; they just wanted to simplify the menu." Others believe that a chocolate chip cookie could be arriving soon, following in Costco's footsteps.

Wholesale shoppers can't seem to find churros practically anywhere these days — earlier this year, Sam's Club rival retailer, Costco also removed twisted churros from its food court menus and replaced it with a chocolate chip cookie. Understandably, fans were upset about losing the cinnamon sugar treat. Users on Reddit also cited that the item was much too pricey, costing $2.50 for one cookie. This is $1 more than items like the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo or the retired churro that cost members $1.49 while it was still available. With discussions of raising prices continuing to swirl around wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam's Club, this menu tactic of replacing fan favorite treats with new items could be a way to raise prices without raising too much suspicion. While a reason for the churro's removal has yet to be confirmed by Costco or Sam's Club, what fans really want to know is what do wholesale clubs have against churros?