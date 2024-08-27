We're Still Mad At Sam's Club For Discontinuing This Food Court Treat
Wholesale retailer Sam's Club has been offering members great deals on quick bites and hot food items through its food courts for decades. Per its parent company Walmart's website, the first Sam's Club hot dog cart debuted in 1983. In nearly 40 years, there are bound to be understandable menu changes. However, Sam's Club's most recent menu changes took away an item we won't soon forget. Of all the food court items Sam's Club has discontinued over the years, we are still feeling a little bit salty over losing the churro.
The cinnamon and sugar covered treat was priced at only $1 on Sam's Club food court menus, and was a major fan favorite amongst members looking for a quick and cheap way to satisfy their sweet tooth. While chillier sweet treats like Icees and soft serve sundaes are still present at the food court for now, there is a large churro-sized hole in our hearts that the Sam's Club churros used to fill.
Fans went through all the emotions when they found out Sam's Club churros were no more
One of the best parts about shopping at Sam's Club is the promise of tasty food court items at the end of your retail journey. But sadly for many churro lovers, their shopping trip became slightly less exciting when news of the churro's disappearance broke. In the r/Sam'sClub subreddit, one user expressed that their favorite things to order at Sam's Club food courts were a slice of combo pizza and a churro. After other users broke the news that both of these items were discontinued, the Sam's Club fan lamented, "My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined."
While this was a disappointment for many, members had their suspicions about the churro's fate for some time. Back in 2022 before churros were officially removed from menus, patrons of Sam's Club food courts noticed that the churros were often out of stock or unavailable. Some theorized that the parent company providing Sam's Club with its churros were having "production issues." Employees of Sam's Club shared on Reddit that churro stock was very often limited and not frequently replenished, writing, "We have been out [of churros] for a while now."
No one knows for sure why Sam's Club removed churros from food court menus
Sam's Club did not provide members with reasoning as to why the churro was removed from food court menus, although that has not stopped curious members from speculating. In response to predictions about what would be replacing churros at Sam's Club food courts, one Reddit user wrote, "We heard no replacements; they just wanted to simplify the menu." Others believe that a chocolate chip cookie could be arriving soon, following in Costco's footsteps.
Wholesale shoppers can't seem to find churros practically anywhere these days — earlier this year, Sam's Club rival retailer, Costco also removed twisted churros from its food court menus and replaced it with a chocolate chip cookie. Understandably, fans were upset about losing the cinnamon sugar treat. Users on Reddit also cited that the item was much too pricey, costing $2.50 for one cookie. This is $1 more than items like the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo or the retired churro that cost members $1.49 while it was still available. With discussions of raising prices continuing to swirl around wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam's Club, this menu tactic of replacing fan favorite treats with new items could be a way to raise prices without raising too much suspicion. While a reason for the churro's removal has yet to be confirmed by Costco or Sam's Club, what fans really want to know is what do wholesale clubs have against churros?