9 Halloween Candies To Snag At Dollar Tree In 2026

Halloween is, famously, all about candy. So, if you're a Halloween lover, then it's time to start stocking up on plenty of candy for the holiday— whether you're buying it to hand out to trick or treaters or you simply enjoy munching on treats during spooky season. Some people are on the hunt for Halloween candy for chocolate lovers, while others may want pumpkin-themed candy to enjoy during the season. But if you're looking for goodies that are Halloween-themed — think zombie-shaped gummies and gumballs that look like eyeballs — then Dollar Tree is the place to go.

Dollar Tree has plenty of unique food finds, including a huge selection of candy that fits right into the Halloween season. These candies are perfect for a Halloween-themed party — grab a few to give your guests a selection of spooky treats (whether the party is for kids or adults, these will be a hit). Or, these scary-esque candies will be popular with trick-or-treating kids in your neighborhood. Some can even be integrated into a Halloween costume, making the dressing-up occasion even more fun.

Plus, thanks to Dollar Tree's low prices, you can buy more than one of these fun candies and still stick to your budget; nearly everything on this list costs just $1.25. Read on to see which Halloween-themed candies are available just in time for the year's scariest holiday.