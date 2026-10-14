9 Halloween Candies To Snag At Dollar Tree In 2026
Halloween is, famously, all about candy. So, if you're a Halloween lover, then it's time to start stocking up on plenty of candy for the holiday— whether you're buying it to hand out to trick or treaters or you simply enjoy munching on treats during spooky season. Some people are on the hunt for Halloween candy for chocolate lovers, while others may want pumpkin-themed candy to enjoy during the season. But if you're looking for goodies that are Halloween-themed — think zombie-shaped gummies and gumballs that look like eyeballs — then Dollar Tree is the place to go.
Dollar Tree has plenty of unique food finds, including a huge selection of candy that fits right into the Halloween season. These candies are perfect for a Halloween-themed party — grab a few to give your guests a selection of spooky treats (whether the party is for kids or adults, these will be a hit). Or, these scary-esque candies will be popular with trick-or-treating kids in your neighborhood. Some can even be integrated into a Halloween costume, making the dressing-up occasion even more fun.
Plus, thanks to Dollar Tree's low prices, you can buy more than one of these fun candies and still stick to your budget; nearly everything on this list costs just $1.25. Read on to see which Halloween-themed candies are available just in time for the year's scariest holiday.
Boo Bling Halloween Candy Jewelry
First up, we have a Halloween candy that you can wear before you eat — it's the Boo Bling Halloween candy jewelry. This bag comes with both rings and bracelets, which are made of edible beads, so you can use them as an accessory to your Halloween costume before enjoying them as a sweet treat. For a Halloween party, pour the contents of this candy bag into a bowl and let your guests accessorize themselves to their liking.
Buy a 20-count bag of Boo Bling Halloween candy jewelry from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Mike and Ike Sour Spooky Treats
Mike and Ike is a popular candy all year round, but during spooky season, this Halloween-themed version will be a huge hit. The Spooky Treats box is filled with sour Mike and Ikes, which, of course, come in Halloween colors (orange, purple, and green). There are three tasty, themed flavors in each box: Sour Ghoulish Grape, Sour Orange Scream, and Sour Wicked Watermelon.
Buy a 4.25-ounce box of Mike and Ike Sour Spooky Treats from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Sour Patch Kids Zombie
Sour Patch Kids have been around for a long time — in fact, they show up in our guide to the junk food that reigned supreme the year you were born, taking 1985 — and continue to be a popular candy all year. But if you're going to indulge in Sour Patch Kids in October, then you've got to try this zombie version for the spooky holiday. Each piece — which is either raspberry or orange-flavored — is shaped like, of course, a cute zombie.
Buy a 3.5-ounce box of zombie Sour Patch Kids from Dollar Tree for $ 1.25.
Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are easily one of the most popular candies out there, especially for those who love the combination of peanut butter and chocolate. And while there's nothing stopping you from continuing to enjoy regular Reese's during the Halloween season, it will be so much more fun if you buy a bag of the pumpkin-shaped version instead. These Reese's pumpkins are made with milk chocolate and have a creamy peanut butter filling (just like traditional Reese's), but they're shaped like adorable jack-o'-lanterns.
Buy a package of Reese's peanut butter pumpkins from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts
If you're a big marshmallow fan, then you probably love Peeps, which are a super sweet confection made of marshmallows. There are a variety of different shapes and flavors of Peeps, including Halloween-inspired ones, such as these Peeps that are shaped like adorable ghosts. Dollar Tree also sells pumpkin-shaped Peeps and monster-themed Peeps, so you can buy all three for the true Halloween Peeps collection.
Buy a pack of Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Sour Punch Twists
If you love sour-sweet candies, then the Halloween version of Sour Punch Twists are for you. Inside the quirky, themed packaging, you'll find three fun flavors: Midnight Mystery, Monster Melon, and Prickly Pear. One bag comes with about 70 individual twists, so you'll likely be all set on this deliciously sour candy for all of spooky season — you can keep some for yourself, offer them up at a party, or give them out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night (or a combination of the three).
Buy the Halloween Sour Punch Twists from Dollar Tree for $4.
Colombina Tutti Frutti Bubble Gum Eyeballs
If you really want to give the guests of your Halloween party a small spook, have a bowl of eyeballs on the table — these "eyeball" gumballs, that is. These eyeball-shaped gum pieces are the perfect addition to any spooky occasion because they're so fun and festive. Your party guests can chew on an eyeball or two before diving into a homemade Halloween-themed dish.
Buy a 40-count bag of Columbina Tutti Frutti bubble gum eyeballs from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Sour Apple-Flavored Lollipop Zombie Fingers
Here's another option for the sour candy lovers: the sour apple-flavored Zombie Lollipop Fingers. Each lollipop is designed to look like creepy, green zombie fingers but have the taste of yummy sour apple. If you love giving out super fun, spookily themed candy to trick-or-treaters, then you'll want to grab a few bags of these zombie finger lollipops.
Buy a five-count bag of sour apple lollipop zombie fingers from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Bloody Bites Candy Blood Bags (With Plastic Fangs)
Lastly, we have one more candy that you can use as a part of your costume. This bag of Bloody Bites comes with nine vampire kits, which consist of plastic fangs to wear and a bag of oozing "blood" that is really a watermelon-flavored liquid candy. Wear the fangs and enjoy the sweetness of the candy blood while also making your costume look even more realistic — no one else will know that the "blood" is actually delicious candy.
Buy a nine-count pack of Bloody Bites vampire kits from Dollar Tree for $1.25.