I Tried And Ranked 11 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Flavors From Worst To Best

Bringing up the rear are Reese's chocolate lava cups. The crime committed here is the vast unbridgeable gap between expectation and reality. When you look at the package and see that thick cascade of dark ganache-esque chocolate, along with the word lava, you can't help but expect to be blown away by a chocolate explosion, like the famed modern classic, chocolate lava cake. In reality, however, these are barely any different from the traditional cups. There's a fingernail-width sliver of extra chocolate along the bottom of each cup, which is barely perceptible to the human eye, and adds almost nothing in terms of flavor.

As I love the original milk chocolate cups, I'm not mad at these for tasting almost the same. I'll have no problem enjoying them. They're just not what they appear to be, and I was unable to overcome my initial disappointment even when I got a few appropriately fudgey bites around the edges of some of them. Now, I tried the snack size, so maybe Reese's bigger sizes have more of a chocolate lava presence, but if that's the case, perhaps they shouldn't offer this flavor in this size at all.