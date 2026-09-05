12 Aldi Apple Products For Your Fall Shopping Trip

Aldi is beginning to swap summer tastes for fall flavors. As autumnal ingredients take over, pumpkin is sure to be a star of the show. And while it's true that there are great Aldi pumpkin products for your fall shopping trip, like Pumpkin Spice Waffles or Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn, don't forget about the humble apple.

In addition to over half a dozen varieties of fresh apples, Aldi also has a number of apple-flavored beverages available this season. These include a nonalcoholic sparkling cider, coffee, and a highly unusual sparkling water inspired by an all-American dessert classic.

But Aldi shoppers know that seasonal snacks are one of the best parts of shopping here, and this category is where most of the appley goodness can be found. Baked treats cover a lot of ground, from soft-baked cookies and McDonald's-esque hand pies to apple fritters and frozen frangipane tarts. For sweeter teeth craving candy, though, there are also apple-shaped chocolates or, for the real thing, caramel apples. Read on to find out all of the Aldi apple products worth buying.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.