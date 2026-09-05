12 Aldi Apple Products For Your Fall Shopping Trip
Aldi is beginning to swap summer tastes for fall flavors. As autumnal ingredients take over, pumpkin is sure to be a star of the show. And while it's true that there are great Aldi pumpkin products for your fall shopping trip, like Pumpkin Spice Waffles or Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn, don't forget about the humble apple.
In addition to over half a dozen varieties of fresh apples, Aldi also has a number of apple-flavored beverages available this season. These include a nonalcoholic sparkling cider, coffee, and a highly unusual sparkling water inspired by an all-American dessert classic.
But Aldi shoppers know that seasonal snacks are one of the best parts of shopping here, and this category is where most of the appley goodness can be found. Baked treats cover a lot of ground, from soft-baked cookies and McDonald's-esque hand pies to apple fritters and frozen frangipane tarts. For sweeter teeth craving candy, though, there are also apple-shaped chocolates or, for the real thing, caramel apples. Read on to find out all of the Aldi apple products worth buying.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Nature's Nectar Sparkling Apple Cider
This Aldi store brand product is made with 100% apple juice, is fully pasteurized, and does not contain artificial flavors or added sugars. The nonalcoholic beverage is likely intended to be consumed on its own, but it would also make a great ingredient in a mixed drink, alcoholic or otherwise. Try mixing it with pomegranate juice and a splash of lemon, or just spiced rum with an apple slice garnish.
Purchase the Nature's Nectar Sparkling Apple Cider for $4.49.
Bake Shop Apple Fritters
One of the things to know about Aldi's bakery items is that many of them are Aldi exclusives, including these Apple Fritters. Customers who have bought them say that they don't contain many apple pieces, but that they still enjoy their flavor. One Aldi worker even said on Reddit that every employee in their store bought a box before they even hit the sales floor. Microwave them for about 10 seconds to make them soft and bakery-fresh.
Purchase the Bake Shop Apple Fritters for $4.39.
Benton's Apple Pie Sandwich Crèmes
Aldi's in-house cookie brand now has an Oreo-style Apple Pie cookie. And while knockoff Oreos can be hit-or-miss, especially so when it comes to unusual flavors, these seem to be a hit. One Reddit user raved that "they have absolutely no right to be as good as they are." Another replied in the same Reddit thread that "I fully expected them to just be mediocre and I was blown away." See what all the fuss is about before these go away for the season again.
Purchase Benton's Apple Pie Sandwich Crèmes for $2.95.
Benton's Apple Crisp Soft Baked Cookies
Benton's apple pie Oreo dupe isn't the only Aldi cookie worth picking up. These soft-baked apple crisp cookies are an entirely different experience and are closer in texture to oatmeal cookies because they are made from an oat-based apple crisp. That means brown sugar flavor and real apple pieces throughout. There are only 10 per package though, so be sure to savor each cookie — or get a second bag.
Purchase Benton's Apple Crisp Soft Baked Cookies for $2.99.
Clancy's Apple Cinnamon Covered Pretzels
Clancy's is a favorite Aldi brand, especially for its weird and wonderful treats. While apple cinnamon is not a common flavor of yogurt-covered pretzels, according to Aldi fans, this one works.
Many shoppers have enjoyed these in previous years' releases, and some even consider them a perfect 10 out of 10. The bag is resealable to keep more pretzels fresh for later, but if the fandom is any suggestion, the whole bag might wind up being one serving.
Purchase Clancy's Apple Cinnamon Covered Pretzels for $2.99.
Barissimo Apple Crisp Coffee
Don't expect this coffee to have actual oat flakes in it like the apple crisp cookies, but do expect it to be a hot item at your local Aldi. It's been a popular fall item at Aldi for at least five years, as consumers love the rich, appley scent paired with an easily palatable taste. However, this product might only be for the real apple lovers; some find it too strongly flavored.
Purchase the Barissimo Apple Crisp Coffee for $5.89.
Baker's Treat Apple Lunchbox Pie
This Baker's Treat-brand Apple Lunchbox Pie takes the flavor of an apple pie and puts it in a handheld turnover, much like the world-famous McDonald's Apple Pie. At just $0.85 each, it's the most affordable item on this list, and far less expensive than the McDonald's pie.
It's definitely worth a try for even the casual apple fan, especially if you make a fried apple pie with an air fryer. Just pop it in for three to five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. And for some extra color, consider brushing it with a beaten egg first.
Purchase the Baker's Treat Apple Lunchbox Pie for $0.85.
Affy Tapple Caramel Apples
The history of caramel apples is less clear than you would think. They're often credited to a 1950s Kraft Foods employee, but a Chicago company named Affy Tapple was already mass producing them in 1948. It styles itself as The Original Caramel Apple, and while that might not exactly be true either, it's quite possibly the oldest caramel apple brand on the market. Stop by your local Aldi for this decidedly retro version of a classic sweet treat.
Purchase Affy Tapple Caramel Apples from Aldi for $4.09.
Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolate Apples
Unlike caramel apples, these Choceur candies contain no actual apples. They're simply balls of cookie dough, almond cream, and chocolate mousse shaped and colored to look like miniature apples.
This store brand has been behind some popular Aldi chocolates, which bodes well for how these might taste. But they can also be irresistibly cute — and edible — table decor for an autumnal dinner party spread. Do note, however, that they may almost be gone: Some Aldis list this as an item to "request" instead of purchase.
Purchase the Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolate Apples for $4.69.
Sweet Harvest Cinnamon Applesauce
For all the delicious foods one can make with or inspired by apples, nothing beats a classic bowl of applesauce. This 24-ounce jar is made the right way, using 100% real fruit and no high fructose corn syrup. Enjoy it on its own, served with latkes, or put it in a range of recipes, including but not limited to, homemade donuts, cakes, cookies, and even savory dishes like short ribs or roast pork.
Purchase the Sweet Harvest Cinnamon Applesauce for $3.09.
Deutsche Küche Apple Frangipane Tart
Frangipane, also known as almond cream, is ground almonds mixed with butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and flour. These ingredients are beaten and mixed in a particular order to produce an indulgently creamy spread. But this Apple Frangipane Tart is actually a marzipan cake with apple filling and a toasted almond topping.
Despite not being true frangipane, this tart tends to be a popular find when it shows up in assorted flavors throughout the year. Beginning September 16, check your local Aldi for the apple version before it's gone.
Purchase Deutsche Küche Apple Frangipane Tart for $3.99.
Waterloo Sparkling Water Apple Pie à la Mode
Sparkling water is a hugely popular product with countless brands and flavors available. But Apple Pie à la Mode has got to be one of the more unusual ones. Thanks to Aldi, the Waterloo brand's take on this unique flavor is now available for the kind of low Aldi price shoppers crave.
Reviews are understandably mixed, but one customer who saw the potential recommended using it as a base for a dirty soda with sweet cream — or a cocktail.
Purchase Waterloo Sparkling Water Apple Pie à la Mode for $5.05.