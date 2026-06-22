Make The Crispiest Fried Apple Pies With Just One Kitchen Appliance

Fruity and aromatic, a classic apple pie that's baked in the oven is a comforting dish that can hit every nostalgic taste bud. However, the gastronomic experience of biting into an audibly crisp, deep-fried apple pie? That's something different altogether. The combo of the ultra-crispy pie crust paired with the sticky and bubbly interior is more than ambrosial. The only problem is all the annoying deep frying involved. Luckily, you can make the crispiest fried apple pies in an air fryer.

Now, you might be wondering, is it really possible to bake a pie in the air fryer? There's no reason why not, seeing as air fryers are simply petite versions of convection ovens. They work by swirling hot air inside the cavity to ensure that whatever's cooking gets evenly colored and crisp on the top, sides, and bottom, maximizing their crunch. As long as your pie fits within the smaller dimensions of the kitchen appliance, you're good to go (you might even be able to bake a standard-sized sweet potato pie in the air fryer, depending on the width of the basket).

Unlike a classic apple pie that's baked inside a pie dish, fried apple pies are made turnover-style — essentially pockets of dough stuffed with a fruit filling that are prepared in an individual serving size. This makes them incredible for air-frying, as their entire surface area is fully exposed to the circulating hot air as they bake.