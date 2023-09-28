What Is Almond Cream And How Do You Use It?

Whipped cream, clotted cream, and coconut cream are all ingredients that most of us are familiar with. They're great for both cooking and baking and add flavor and richness to your dishes. However, there's another type of cream that you might not be as familiar with — almond cream.

Almond cream, also known as frangipane, is a type of cream-like spread that's made using — you guessed it — almonds (and no, it's not the same as marzipan or almond paste either). Almonds are ground into a fine meal and mixed with butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and flour to create a cream-like consistency. Frangipane, although traditionally made with eggs and butter (and sometimes milk), can also be made using non-dairy ingredients for a vegan-friendly iteration. Either way, the cream tastes nutty, rich, and sweet, and is often used as a filling in pastries and tarts, such as Bakewell tart or almond croissants.

Of course, knowing what almond cream is isn't enough if you want to try this delicious spread for yourself. You'll also need to know how to use it next time you head into the kitchen.