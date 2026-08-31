13 Aldi Pumpkin Products For Your Fall Shopping Trip
It's time to start getting ready for fall, which means it's also time to start buying pumpkin-themed foods and decor. After all, for many people, pumpkin is the best part about autumn. Pumpkin season allows for pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, and even dishes like pumpkin risotto. And if you're not one for baking, then you may get your fix by buying pumpkin-related products at your favorite shops.
If you're someone who is an Aldi shopper and a pumpkin lover, then you'll be delighted to know that Aldi now has a ton of pumpkin products for you to add to your cart this fall. There's a wide selection of pumpkin- and pumpkin spice-flavored foods, as well as pumpkin decor items to spruce up your home. We've put together this list of some of the pumpkin items you should be looking out for on your next Aldi trip — and you'll find everything from pumpkin maple spread to pumpkin-shaped chocolates to pumpkin wall art. Read on to see how you can incorporate pumpkins into your home this autumn.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Maple Syrup
For a maple syrup that is more fall-themed, pick up this Specially Selected pumpkin spice maple syrup. You can expect all of the traditional sweetness from maple syrup but with a warm, spiced twist. Use this on your morning pancakes or French toast — or, if you want to double up on the autumnal element, pair it with pumpkin pancakes or pumpkin spice French toast.
Buy an 8-ounce jar of Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Maple Syrup from Aldi for $5.49.
Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Praline Pie Gelato
Here's a delectable dessert that is perfect for fall time: Sundae Shoppe pumpkin praline pie gelato. With those delicious flavors, you can expect this gelato to be nutty, decadent, and richly sweet. Enjoy this all on its own or top it with whipped cream or chocolate sauce to elevate it even further.
Buy a 16-ounce container of Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Praline Pie Gelato from Aldi for $3.79.
Kirkton House Autumn Glass Pumpkin
If you're looking for some fall-themed decor to decorate your home for the season, check out this glass pumpkin from Kirkton House at Aldi. It's simple and classy, so it will bring the autumnal vibe to your home without being too flashy or over the top. There's a classic orange color if you prefer a traditional look, or you could go with one of the other color options (including burgundy, toffee brown, tortoise, and white and bronze).
Buy the Kirkton House Autumn Glass Pumpkin from Aldi for $7.99.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blossoms
Next, we have another pumpkin-flavored dessert option: the Specially Selected pumpkin cream cheese blossoms. Each blossom is made with pastry to resemble petals and is filled with sweet pumpkin cream cheese and spices, and topped with caramel and coarse sugar. Each box comes with two blossoms, so it's the perfect sweet treat for, say, a date night or a homemade dinner with a friend. It's guaranteed to satisfy any sweet cravings you may have.
Buy a two-count box of Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blossoms from Aldi for $3.49.
Simply Nature Organic Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola Cereal
To bring pumpkin into your morning, try out this Simply Nature organic pumpkin seed and flax granola cereal. You can enjoy it with milk or add it to your yogurt bowl (perhaps our maple-pecan apple yogurt bowl). Not only will it make your breakfast even tastier, but it also has 5 grams of protein per serving, with a helping of fiber.
Buy an 11.5-ounce box of Simply Nature Organic Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola Cereal from Aldi for $3.25.
Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Covered Pretzels
For a sweet, salty, and spiced snack, grab a bag of the Clancy's pumpkin spice covered pretzels. The coating is made with pumpkin spice-flavored yogurt, so it will be creamy and full of pumpkin flavor. This snack is perfect for when you want an autumnal sweet treat that has a satisfying crunch. Enjoy these pretzels on their own or crush them up and add them to a bowl of ice cream for an even sweeter treat.
Buy a 7-ounce bag of Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Covered Pretzels from Aldi for $2.99.
Berryhill Pumpkin Maple Spread
If you crave a seasonal spread, then you're going to love Berryhill's pumpkin maple option. It's plenty sweet, creamy, and pumpkiny — and will immediately get you in the mood for the fall season. Spread it on toast, bagels, pancakes, or muffins to immediately make them autumnal, sweeter, and more interesting (you won't be having any boring morning toast when you have a jar of this spread around). It will be available beginning on September 2.
Buy a 12.5-ounce jar of Berryhill Pumpkin Maple Spread from Aldi for about $2.99.
Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles
For an easy and convenient breakfast that's also autumn-themed, buy a pack of these Breakfast Best pumpkin spice waffles. These morning delights are ready in minutes and are full of pumpkin spice flavor. Plus, for extra pumpkin goodness, you can pair these waffles with some of the other items on this list, such as the pumpkin spice maple syrup or the pumpkin maple spread. Either way, these waffles will make your morning much more delicious.
Buy a 10-count box of Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles from Aldi for $2.19.
Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolate Pumpkins
The Choceur assorted Belgian chocolate pumpkins may not have any actual pumpkin flavor, but they still make for a special autumnal treat. The flavors include crispy milk chocolate cream, vanilla cream, dark chocolate cream, salted caramel, and coffee ganache. Buy a box of these to enjoy whenever you get a chocolate craving, or set them out for a delectable treat at a dinner party.
Buy a box of Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolate Pumpkins from Aldi for $4.69.
Kirkton House Fall Framed Wall Art
Here's another decor item for you to consider: a framed wall art piece from Kirkton House featuring one large orange pumpkin, one small white pumpkin, and an array of florals, all over a dark brown background. If you have empty wall space in your kitchen, this is the perfect piece to hang up for the duration of autumn (and then you can replace it with something wintery when the fall months are over).
Buy the Kirkton House Fall Framed Wall Art from Aldi for $12.99.
Benton's Creme Filled Pumpkin Spice Wafer Rolls
Here's another fun treat that you'll love having around the house: Benton's creme filled pumpkin spice wafer rolls. Each crispy wafer roll has a pumpkin spice-flavored creme inside, so there's plenty of fall flavor in each bite. Enjoy these on their own or use them as a flavorful stirring stick for autumnal drinks like hot buttered apple cider. These wafers can also be broken up and added to a bowl of ice cream for a crunchy, pumpkin-flavored topping.
Buy a 5-ounce tin of Benton's Creme Filled Pumpkin Spice Wafer Rolls from Aldi for $2.29.
Clancy's Drizzled Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn
Kettle corn is already a delicious snack that's ideal for anyone who loves the combination of sweet and salty (and it also has an interesting origin story that goes back further than you'd think). This kettle corn from Clancy's has everything that you love about traditional kettle corn but with the fun, autumnal twist of pumpkin spice. It's the snack you need for fall movie nights or as a pre-entrée snack for autumnal dinner parties.
Buy a 5-ounce bag of Clancy's Drizzled Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn from Aldi for $2.29.
Baker's Corner Canned Pumpkin
For the last item on this list, it's only fitting that we include 100% pure canned pumpkin, which comes from Baker's Corner. Canned pumpkin is essential for anyone who loves to make pumpkin-flavored baked goods during the fall season — whether it's pumpkin pie, layered pumpkin cheesecake, or pumpkin crumb cake. There are also other creative ways to use canned pumpkin, like adding it to chili or making pumpkin pesto.
Buy a 15-ounce can of Baker's Corner Canned Pumpkin from Aldi for $1.99.