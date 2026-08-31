13 Aldi Pumpkin Products For Your Fall Shopping Trip

It's time to start getting ready for fall, which means it's also time to start buying pumpkin-themed foods and decor. After all, for many people, pumpkin is the best part about autumn. Pumpkin season allows for pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, and even dishes like pumpkin risotto. And if you're not one for baking, then you may get your fix by buying pumpkin-related products at your favorite shops.

If you're someone who is an Aldi shopper and a pumpkin lover, then you'll be delighted to know that Aldi now has a ton of pumpkin products for you to add to your cart this fall. There's a wide selection of pumpkin- and pumpkin spice-flavored foods, as well as pumpkin decor items to spruce up your home. We've put together this list of some of the pumpkin items you should be looking out for on your next Aldi trip — and you'll find everything from pumpkin maple spread to pumpkin-shaped chocolates to pumpkin wall art. Read on to see how you can incorporate pumpkins into your home this autumn.