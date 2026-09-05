These 9 Grocery Stores Are The Best For Buying Strip Steak
Strip steak — also known as New York strip, Kansas City strip, ambassador steak, or club steak — is a cut for serious beef lovers. Cut from the same primal — the short loin — as the more glamorous filet mignon, it has a heartier, deeper flavor and more substantial chew than the delicate filet mignon. It's an ideal steak for grilling – a quick sear over a hot fire locks in its flavor while keeping the meat from getting tough.
Strip steaks are more affordable than ribeyes or filet mignons, but they're still a special-occasion cut for most of us, and we want to be sure we get our money's worth. In a perfect world, we'd all have an experienced local butcher on speed dial for those times we feel like a steak dinner. Realistically, most of us will hit up a local supermarket and hope to snag a good steak on our usual grocery run. We looked at online forums, such as Reddit and Facebook, to read what people are chatting about with regard to their favorite grocery store for buying strip steak. Here are some well-known supermarkets with solid strip steak options.
Costco
Check out any online forum where home cooks are discussing steak, and inevitably, someone will recommend Costco. It's not only popular with hungry families looking to stock up on large portions of good-quality meat at a good price, but also with chefs and butchers, who appreciate Costco's meat department for the same reason.
The store's popularity is part of its power — its huge and enthusiastic customer base ensures that meat moves quickly, so any strip steak you buy will be fresh. If you're a serious steak lover with lots of freezer space, you can also save money by buying a whole strip loin and portioning it into steaks yourself. As of July 2026, Costco was advertising whole strip loins for $9.99/pound. Some shoppers recommend getting even more bang for the buck by saving the trimmings after cutting your steaks to render into tallow. Others suggest that since you're going to end up with a lot of steak, you might want to invest in a vacuum sealer and bags to ensure your meat stays fresh in the freezer — and don't worry, Costco has those too.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club is a solid option for cost-conscious steak lovers. "I've had nothing but good luck with meat from Sam's," a Facebook commenter noted. Shoppers also praise the meat at Sam's Club for its freshness. "My store cuts pretty much everything that morning and packages it so it's really fresh," another Facebook customer said.
Sam's also offers more strip steak options than you might think, from Choice Angus steaks for $13.97/pound as of this writing to Prime steaks for $16.98/pound to frozen A5 Wagyu strip steaks for $99.99 each. Most varieties are kept on display with the prices clearly marked (Prime cuts come on blue trays; grass-fed and grass-finished cuts are in green shrink-wrap), so it's easy to compare prices and individual steaks on the spot. But if you get a four-pack of strip steaks, look closely — as YouTuber Butcher Wizard notes, most packs in his local store contain a steak from the end of the strip loin that contains a section of the less-expensive top sirloin cut. There's nothing wrong with top sirloin, but if you have your heart set on strip loin, steer clear of steaks with a distinctive circular patch of meat surrounded by membrane.
Whole Foods
If animal welfare or avoiding meat with added hormones and antibiotics are priorities for you, a strip steak from Whole Foods will allow you to enjoy your meal and peace of mind. Whole Foods shares information on the provenance of its meats, so you'll know where it came from and how it was raised. And yes, according to shoppers, the strip steak is seriously tasty. "Besides going to an actual butcher, Whole Foods consistently has some of the best marbled steaks," wrote a Redditor who posted a photo of the beautifully marbled Prime strip steak they'd just purchased. "For reference, I picked this NY strip up on a Saturday night at 8 p.m."
But as anyone familiar with Whole Foods can guess, it's not the cheapest option. To enjoy strip steaks at their best, steer clear of the pre-marinated ones — you won't be able to judge their freshness or marbling from under all that marinade. You'll save money and have a better experience buying a plain steak and throwing together a simple but restaurant-worthy marinade at home.
Aldi
Few serious meat lovers would think of Aldi as a go-to place for special-occasion cuts. After all, its meat department, like all its departments, is noticeably smaller than that of other major supermarket chains, and stores don't have butchers on site for special orders. Thus, the meat section focuses primarily on everyday staples such as ground meat and stew meat with a few steaks thrown in, with a bigger selection of high-end cuts available around the holidays.
Regular Aldi shoppers, however, are quick to defend the quality of the store's steaks. "In my opinion Aldi has the best steak from a chain grocery store. Even the cheap steaks I've gotten have been tender. It's the only place I get steak from," a Facebook commenter noted. And among the relatively small number of steaks on offer at Aldi is a Black Angus strip steak that shoppers report to be tender and flavorful. Best of all, it's affordable — $13.79/pound as of this writing, with occasional sales making it even more of a bargain.
IGA
Meat nerds (or snobs) insist that one should only buy steaks and other special-occasion cuts from a trusted butcher — someone who knows where all their meat came from and how to prepare it to your specifications. Not all of us are lucky enough to have an experienced butcher nearby. But you might have the next best option – an IGA market.
IGA isn't a supermarket chain, but a consortium of independently owned and operated stores (IGA stands for Independent Grocers Alliance), many of which are family owned and focused on personalized service. While offerings at IGA stores will vary, shoppers have reported finding exceptional deals on strip steak at their local stores. "Our local IGA supermarket had whole NY Strip roasts on sale for $4.99 a pound and they cut them to your liking," a steak fan wrote in a 2025 Facebook post. "We got eight full roasts which yielded us 91 NY strips, each 1.5 inch thick!" Other posters in the same thread reported similar deals at other IGA stores, especially after the holidays.
Publix
This Southeastern supermarket chain is beloved for its friendly staff, tasty bakery offerings, and popular grab-and-go meals such as sandwiches and fried chicken. But its large, well-staffed meat departments also garner praise from shoppers. Publix stores offer a number of options for strip steak, including Prime steaks (not always in stock at all stores, but available for special order upon request), as well as hormone- and antibiotic-free steaks and thin-cut steaks, perfect for tacos or fajitas.
For the best value, however, meat-loving Publix shoppers advise buying a loin roast and cutting it into steaks. A Redditor boasted about scoring a beautifully marbled Choice strip roast for a mere $7.99/pound in early 2026. Other Redditors reported similar experiences, with one poster sharing they got five 1-inch steaks from their roast, while others took advantage of the bargain to buy multiple roasts. "I got a whole freezer full. They cut and grill great!" one customer on Reddit said. If this sounds tempting, but you're not confident about your meat-cutting skills, you can still join the party: As another poster on the thread noted, Publix butchers can slice it to your specifications free of charge.
Sprouts Farmers Market
A boutique grocery with a national footprint, Sprouts proudly emphasizes its focus on sustainability. This means foods and other products are sourced from growers committed to environmentally responsible practices, whether this means organic farming or waste-minimizing production practices. Because of this, Sprouts takes its meat supply chain seriously — in 2026, it launched its own meat distribution facilities, which now provide 85% of the meat sold in its stores.
The strip steaks on offer at Sprouts are consistent with the store's branding. As of this writing, Sprouts shoppers have three options: a grass-fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free Angus strip, an all-natural Choice Angus strip, and for something different, a bison strip steak, available frozen. And the steaks get good grades from shoppers who've tried them, with happy customer on Facebook calling the grass-fed steaks, "extremely tender [and] juicy." Be aware, however, that grass-fed meat tends to be leaner than conventionally raised meat, so be mindful not to overcook your steak.
The Fresh Market
Founded by a former 7-Eleven executive, The Fresh Market aims to offer a very different experience than 7-Eleven — a European-inspired farmers' market vibe, with fresh local produce, international delicacies, and a meat counter serviced by in-house butchers. It's a promising stop for meat lovers, and strip steak fans have plenty of options to choose from. As of this writing, The Fresh Market offers eight strip steak varieties, Choice, Prime, and Wagyu strips; bone-in and boneless strips, and grass-fed strips.
Like other boutique grocers, however, The Fresh Market is more of a destination for special treats than budget weekday meals. However, its prices for strip steaks can be surprisingly reasonable. For instance, its most affordable option, its Argentinean Reserve New York Strip Steak, is currently $11.99/pound, while Aldi's Choice Black Angus Strip Steak is currently $13.79/pound. And the store's sales and promotions can make its steaks even more affordable. None of these savings, however, mean you're going to compromise on flavor. "They're the only place we buy meat. Best deals!" a fan wrote on Facebook.
Wegmans
Wegman's has a loyal following among East Coast shoppers, who appreciate the store for its bakery, extravagant cheese collection, and happy staff (it's regularly near the top of Fortune's list of best companies to work for). It also has a solid meat department. Wegman's has its own line of meat, procured from family farms, and is able to offer high-quality meat, and especially organic meat, at competitive prices.
And this means some solid strip steak options. These include a family pack of four Choice steaks, Prime and Wagyu strip steaks, bison strips, and pre-seasoned strips studded with garlic. The family packs in particular are a good value at $11.99/pound and offer good, but not mind-blowing, quality. "I buy them every once in a while to do like, steak tacos, beef stroganoff, steak and eggs, or other applications where it doesn't need to be the best cut possible," a Redditor said. The same Redditor advised shoppers to check and compare multiple packages before choosing one — you could get lucky. "They range pretty drastically on marbling across packs, as does the trim job on them," they said.