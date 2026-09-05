These 9 Grocery Stores Are The Best For Buying Strip Steak

Strip steak — also known as New York strip, Kansas City strip, ambassador steak, or club steak — is a cut for serious beef lovers. Cut from the same primal — the short loin — as the more glamorous filet mignon, it has a heartier, deeper flavor and more substantial chew than the delicate filet mignon. It's an ideal steak for grilling – a quick sear over a hot fire locks in its flavor while keeping the meat from getting tough.

Strip steaks are more affordable than ribeyes or filet mignons, but they're still a special-occasion cut for most of us, and we want to be sure we get our money's worth. In a perfect world, we'd all have an experienced local butcher on speed dial for those times we feel like a steak dinner. Realistically, most of us will hit up a local supermarket and hope to snag a good steak on our usual grocery run. We looked at online forums, such as Reddit and Facebook, to read what people are chatting about with regard to their favorite grocery store for buying strip steak. Here are some well-known supermarkets with solid strip steak options.