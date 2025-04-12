Restaurant-Worthy Steak Marinades That Only Require 3 Ingredients

If you're making a steak dish at home, you may be looking for the perfect go-to marinade. After all, the right marinade will both tenderize the meat and enhance the flavor. But while you may know that a marinade is a good idea, you may not know where to start with the ingredients. Luckily, Daily Meal spoke with Sean Thompson, the executive chef at Porter House in New York City, to find his favorite three-ingredient marinades you need to make.

Advertisement

For the first suggestion, chef Thompson recommends "Worcestershire, olive oil, and Dijon mustard." For this marinade, the Worcestershire sauce will bring a strong umami flavor from anchovies, as well as sweet notes from molasses. Plus, the vinegar in Worcestershire sauce is essential in tenderizing the meat, thanks to the acetic acid in vinegar, which breaks down meat fibers. Meanwhile, the Dijon mustard will add a sharp and tangy flavor — and the condiment also has vinegar in it, so it too helps with tenderizing tougher cuts of steak.

Chef Thompson's next marinade recommendation is "olive oil, rosemary, and garlic." This marinade is doesn't contain any acidic ingredients, so it won't tenderize the meat, making it ideal for cuts of steak such as ribeye and filet mignon, which are already quite tender. Rather, this marinade adds classic flavor, such as earthy notes from the rosemary and the signature strong, spicy notes of garlic.

Advertisement