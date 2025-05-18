The Southern Grocery Store With Unexpectedly Good Fried Chicken

When thinking about good fried chicken joints, a grocery store may not first come to mind. But Publix is a different story. The regional retail powerhouse has over 1,400 stores throughout the Southeastern U.S., nearly 900 of which are in its home state of Florida. The chain is so popular due in part to its deli counter and delicious fried chicken.

"Publix is in a completely different league, best grocer fried chicken hands down," one Reddit user raved. Although Publix also sells traditional bone-in fried chicken, its fried chicken tenders are perhaps the most popular option. This is especially true when they're served from the deli in a sandwich, on a fresh-baked roll with standard sub toppings of your choice.

"Publix's fried chicken sandwich is the sandwich that made me believe in the true wonder of Pub Subs," said another Reddit user, using fan terminology for Publix's deli sandwiches. As far as the seasoning goes, the Publix website only mentions salt, onion powder, and vague "spices" used in the breading — but whatever the exact recipe is, it's a culinary hit.