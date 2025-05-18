The Southern Grocery Store With Unexpectedly Good Fried Chicken
When thinking about good fried chicken joints, a grocery store may not first come to mind. But Publix is a different story. The regional retail powerhouse has over 1,400 stores throughout the Southeastern U.S., nearly 900 of which are in its home state of Florida. The chain is so popular due in part to its deli counter and delicious fried chicken.
"Publix is in a completely different league, best grocer fried chicken hands down," one Reddit user raved. Although Publix also sells traditional bone-in fried chicken, its fried chicken tenders are perhaps the most popular option. This is especially true when they're served from the deli in a sandwich, on a fresh-baked roll with standard sub toppings of your choice.
"Publix's fried chicken sandwich is the sandwich that made me believe in the true wonder of Pub Subs," said another Reddit user, using fan terminology for Publix's deli sandwiches. As far as the seasoning goes, the Publix website only mentions salt, onion powder, and vague "spices" used in the breading — but whatever the exact recipe is, it's a culinary hit.
Publix fried chicken stands out among competitors
The strength of Publix's fandom helped it land the No. 1 spot in our ranking of 10 grocery stores' fried chicken. The chicken tender sub in particular also propelled Publix to near the top of our ranking of the 12 best grocery store deli counters. Although the deli has a variety of hot and cold proteins, the chicken tender sub is one of the most popular items and, arguably, the star of the show.
Beyond just chicken tenders on a roll, the Publix deli utilizes this protein for a variety of sandwiches and wraps. This includes chicken drizzled in sauces like spicy honey or Buffalo sauce, custom Publix creations like the Peach Heat Chicken Tender Sub, and classic sandwich varieties like chicken bacon ranch and chicken parmesan.
The chicken tender subs are so good that trying one is on our list of the best tips for anyone's first Publix run. To understand the store's fandom, nothing beats trying this menu item yourself.