The Best Electric Induction Range Comes From This Brand, Per Consumer Reports

The rest of the internet is a little more reserved in its opinion of the Frigidaire induction ranges. One Reddit thread really dug into the issue of whether the brand is as good as Consumer Reports says it is. The initial poster had found a bunch of customer reviews that said the appliances tend to break down easily, and they asked if this was really the case. They got a mixed response.

One commenter was on the negative side, writing: "We used consumer reports [sic] too and went with Frigidaire about 6 months ago. Would not recommend it. We've already had service in because of intermittent problems." On the other hand, someone wrote: "I've had a Frigidaire induction unit for 8 years. It's worked perfectly." The initial poster ended up buying a Frigidaire model (and paid for extra protection) and, as of a year ago, loves it.

Whichever brand you buy, to help keep the service technician from having to visit to repair your stovetop, it's important to take good care of it. Luckily, an induction range is easy to clean, because you should never leave spills on one. If a spill hardens on the glass, it creates a difficult-to-clean ridge separating your pan from the electromagnetic cooktop.