Why You Should Never Leave Spills On An Induction Stovetop

You might consider cleaning as distinct from cooking — after all, you can trash the kitchen and still turn out a beautifully-plated meal, and dirty dishes are a consequence of a good meal, not essential to its creation. As it turns out, being lax on cleaning can also effect how well you cook — especially if you've got an induction stovetop. Given the fact that spills will dry and harden when left alone (especially sugary ones), you'll soon wind up with not only a more difficult-to-clean glass induction surface, but an uneven one as well.

This is bad news for a technology dependent on a consistent connection between the induction surface and the cookware being used. A ridge of caramelized sugar (as well as any crumbs or other food debris) will create a gap which reduces the effectiveness of the induction heating process — because it doesn't provide heat in the same way that gas or electric cooktops do.