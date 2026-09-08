Better Garden Tomatoes Start With This Food Scrap You Always Throw Away

When spring comes around and you plant your tomatoes, one kitchen scrap you saved throughout the rest of the year will pay off. Every time you make a scramble or an omelet, don't throw away those eggshells or put them in the compost. (And definitely don't put eggshells down your drain into your garbage disposal.) Instead, set them aside and save them for your tomato plants.

Eggshells are full of calcium, a necessary mineral in preventing blossom-end rot. Calcium helps strengthen the cells of your tomatoes, regulate the movement of water throughout the plant, and produce firmer fruits. If the end of your tomatoes opposite the stem starts to look bruised and then begins to rot, your plant may not be getting enough calcium. That doesn't necessarily mean your soil doesn't have enough calcium, though.

Root damage, alternating extremes in your soil's moisture levels, drought, and high or low humidity can all prevent calcium absorption. If those factors aren't the problem, a soil test can help determine whether your soil itself is deficient in the mineral. Eggshells are composed of about 40% calcium, and there are ways to help your plants absorb it more quickly.