Better Garden Tomatoes Start With This Food Scrap You Always Throw Away
When spring comes around and you plant your tomatoes, one kitchen scrap you saved throughout the rest of the year will pay off. Every time you make a scramble or an omelet, don't throw away those eggshells or put them in the compost. (And definitely don't put eggshells down your drain into your garbage disposal.) Instead, set them aside and save them for your tomato plants.
Eggshells are full of calcium, a necessary mineral in preventing blossom-end rot. Calcium helps strengthen the cells of your tomatoes, regulate the movement of water throughout the plant, and produce firmer fruits. If the end of your tomatoes opposite the stem starts to look bruised and then begins to rot, your plant may not be getting enough calcium. That doesn't necessarily mean your soil doesn't have enough calcium, though.
Root damage, alternating extremes in your soil's moisture levels, drought, and high or low humidity can all prevent calcium absorption. If those factors aren't the problem, a soil test can help determine whether your soil itself is deficient in the mineral. Eggshells are composed of about 40% calcium, and there are ways to help your plants absorb it more quickly.
How to apply eggshells to your tomato plant
So you've saved your eggshells throughout the year (hopefully not in the carton with the uncracked eggs). Now what? You can't just put whole eggshells in your soil and expect your plant to get calcium, as the shells take a while to decompose. Breaking up the shells causes them to decompose faster. The best way to do this is to bake them so they dry out (which also reduces the risk of salmonella) and toss them in a blender, food processor, or spice grinder to turn them into a powder. The smaller bits will break down more quickly, making the nutrient more bioavailable to your plant.
Applying ground eggshells is best done when you plant your tomatoes. Pour some powder in the hole where you plant your tomato to give the shells plenty of time to break down in the soil. You can also add the powder to your compost bin for future plants. If you compost with worms, this gives them added grit to help them digest food. If you're looking for more kitchen scraps that help your tomatoes grow healthy and delicious, check out our guide!