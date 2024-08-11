You Shouldn't Put These Foods Down Your Garbage Disposal. Here's Why

Garbage disposals are a lifesaver. They make cleaning up your kitchen much easier and less stressful. Plus, you don't have to make quite as many trips to the waste bin after cooking. However, if you're the kind of person who throws everything down the garbage disposal, you could be setting yourself up for serious problems. Let's get one thing straight: Although there's "garbage" in the name, garbage disposals aren't meant to be treated like your trash can.

Yes, this kitchen appliance's powerful blades can quickly grind food waste into tiny particles to be washed down the drain, but it doesn't work so well with some types of scraps. Some items could damage the garbage disposal blades or, worse still, cause serious plumbing issues. Additionally, all the rotten food stuck along the pipes can really stink up your kitchen, causing you to depend on hacks like lime juice to kill the garbage disposal odor.

So, how do you know what your garbage disposal can handle? James Burroughs, a virtual plumbing expert at Frontdoor, a service that connects homeowners with skilled tradespeople, shared valuable advice with Daily Meal about things you should never put in your garbage disposal — specifically non-food items that you may generate during your cooking or meal prep.