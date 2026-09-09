11 Best Store-Bought Ranch Dressings For Salads
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ranch dressing is the great equalizer; a well-loved condiment that adds herbal, creamy flavor to everything from pizza to pickles to chicken to salads. However, that's not to say all ranch dressings are created equal, and that's especially true for more delicate dishes, like raw vegetable salads, that don't have the same overpowering punch that, say, pizza or meat might.
This classic American dressing traditionally contains buttermilk, mayonnaise, and a peppery, salty blend of herbs and spices. It's relatively simple to make at home, especially with pre-packaged ranch seasonings readily available at most grocery stores. One notable downside, though, is that homemade ranch doesn't last as long as shelf-stable varieties. Moreover, depending on how many ingredients you'd need to buy to make ranch from scratch, homemade might also be more expensive overall.
Of course, there's also the original point to consider: Not all ranch tastes the same. More often than not, these differences in flavor and consistency are most obvious on light, veggie-based dishes, like salads. So, we herded up the all-time best store-bought ranch dressings specifically for salads, according to the internet. Here's what the true-blue ranch lovers had to say.
Hidden Valley Original Ranch
Hidden Valley Original Ranch is by far the most ubiquitous ranch dressing, which would make sense, considering it was the first. Steve Henson developed his signature blend of cream, fat, and herbs while working as a cook on a construction crew in Alaska in the early 1950s. By 1956, Henson bought a dude ranch in California with his wife. They named it, you guessed it, Hidden Valley Ranch.
Henson served his dressing to his guests, and it became so popular that he began offering to-go jars of his "ranch" sauce, then dry seasoning packets around town, until finally he began a mail-order business for this punchy, aromatic seasoning blend. Decades later, ranch has only become more popular, including among professional and layman salad lovers alike. Hidden Valley Original Ranch (and other Hidden Valley Ranch dressing flavors) is available at most major grocery stores and food retailers, so it's unsurprising that American ranch lovers favor this brand heavily.
"The only ranch worth buying!" One reviewer wrote on the Hidden Valley website. Another reviewer on the site added, "I love this dressing and have been using it for years ... I also love to put it on my salad & as a snack for my carrots and/or tomatoes for my children." A Walmart customer called this brand a "must have" for salads in particular.
Ken's Steakhouse Buttermilk Ranch
Even among self-proclaimed Hidden Valley Ranch fans, Ken's Steakhouse Buttermilk Ranch is a well-loved favorite brand for its uniquely savory flavor profile. Many ranch enthusiasts compared Ken's Steakhouse Buttermilk to tasty restaurant ranch. In fact, many food service workers attest to restaurants often using Ken's if the restaurant doesn't have its own from-scratch recipe.
Customers often point out this ranch dressing's thick consistency and umami flavor, with some likening it to an almost bacon-like taste. Ken's Steakhouse Buttermilk Ranch is a common brand among major grocery retailers, which means it's easy to find a bottle of this garlicky, oniony dressing that all ages (yes, even young picky eaters) enjoy.
"You may not go back to your old brands after a bottle of Ken's," one customer wrote on Reddit. Another Reddit user added, "Ken's buttermilk ranch is the best you can get store bought." Their comments echoed a similar sentiment to a shopper's on Facebook, who wrote, "If it's not home made it's Ken's."
Litehouse Homestyle Ranch Dressing
In addition to the many shelf-stable ranch dressing options on the market, there are also refrigerated options that customers swear by for all things veg. One option ranch lovers keep going back to the refrigerated section for is Litehouse Homestyle Ranch Dressing, a gluten-free, keto-friendly, non-shelf stable brand found in most major grocery store deli or produce sections.
Some customers have found Litehouse Homestyle Ranch is the only way they can convince their children to eat their vegetables. Per a 5-star Sam's Club review, "My kids are not fans of anything green, but there are no complaints with Litehouse Homestyle Ranch dressing on the table! Salad, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, even spinach disappears with a smear of this ranch."
However, it's important to note that not all Litehouse ranch dressings are the same. One loyal (refrigerated) Litehouse customer on Reddit said they tried the shelf-stable version by mistake, and the flavor was "absolutely terrible by comparison."
Whole Foods 365 Organic Ranch
Ranch lovers with ready access to a Whole Foods sing the praises of the supermarket chain's exclusive 365 Organic Ranch. This ranch is among the more natural dressing options available at national grocery chains, with all-organic ingredients like cane sugar, vinegar, and buttermilk.
An Amazon reviewer pointed out that the Whole Foods brand of ranch excels because of its "remarkable balance—neither too heavy nor too light, it strikes a perfect equilibrium that elevates any salad to new heights. The gentle tang of the buttermilk dances with the herbal notes of dill and parsley."
Impressively, Whole Foods 365 Organic Ranch has won multiple blind taste tests by amateur and professional food reviewers. These flavor-testers picked out the Whole Foods brand for its creamy consistency and rich allium flavor. One reviewer went so far as to say that it's so good, they'd be willing to drink this dressing straight out of the bottle.
Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch
The thin consistency and low calorie count of Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch might give the impression that this ranch dressing brand is low quality or light in flavor. However, according to fans of this TJ's exclusive dressing, this couldn't be further from the truth. On the contrary, the consistency and calorie count are exactly why customers cite Trader Joe's as their favorite ranch.
Another reason customers love TJ's ranch for salads is its heavy herb-and-spice profile, jam-packed with garlic, parsley, sea salt, black pepper, granulated onion, chives, dill, and shallots. Red vinegar adds an acidic touch to pair with the tang of the buttermilk, all of which can cut through milder flavors of salads.
According to one Reddit user, the first time they ever brought this ranch dressing home, it didn't last long. "I discovered and bought this Thursday. Today is Sunday and the bottle is half empty!" They go on to say that they douse everything in this buttermilk ranch, and that it completely changed how they look at the humble dressing.
Gregg's Savory Ranch Dressing
Costco shoppers know that going big or going home is the name of the game, and their go-to ranch dressing is no different. Gregg's Savory Ranch Dressing has become less available since Costco turned Gregg's into a seasonal, market-specific inventory item around 2025. Still, for those lucky enough to find a 64-ounce bottle of Gregg's, the search is well worth it.
For the unlucky Costco customers whose stores stopped carrying Gregg's, the disappointment is tangible. Many shoppers have lamented over the loss of their favorite ranch dressing. Given how much of a staple Gregg's has become in some households' diets, it's easy to see why they don't want to see the dressing go. According to one ranch-loving Reddit user, Gregg's is "the ranch I grew up on. Gotta try it! Very RANCH."
Other folks love to dress up their Gregg's, like one TikTok user, who shared her go-to Gregg's sauce recipe. "When you combine [Gregg's] with lime juice, it creates an incredible Mexican-style dressing that you can use for taco salad bowls or anything...slaw...whatever you want that needs a little bit of a dressing. So good, so easy, just with lime juice."
Chick-fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing
With the distinct green hue of Green Goddess dressing but all the herbal, creamy flavor of ranch, Chick-fil-A's signature Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing is a favorite among ranch lovers who want something a little different. Even though this Chick-fil-A dressing is considered one of the unhealthiest (one serving contains around 310 calories and 32 grams of fat), that isn't enough to dissuade customers, who agree the flavor is worth it.
One Avocado Lime convert shared their positive ranch review on the Walmart website, writing, "I can't believe I never tried this until now. This is by far the best dressing for anything like salads...Will keep this as a constant staple!" Other customers have given high praise to their homemade salads topped with Chick-fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch dressing, including a Reddit user who said "Avocado Lime Ranch on a side salad with hard boiled eggs added" was the "perfect lunch salad." Even shoppers who don't typically enjoy avocado have become fans of this tangy dressing.
Chick-fil-A's proprietary ranch dressing is available at most major grocery retailers and, of course, the chain's locations nationwide. However, full bottles of the dressing aren't available at restaurant locations. While extra sauce policies will vary by store, it's common for Chick-fil-As to have a sauce packet limit per order, with additional sauce packets costing extra.
Walmart Great Value Ranch
Generic food items at budget-friendly grocery chains, like Walmart, can get a bad rap for being low quality or having poor flavor. However, the ranch-loving online community has challenged the naysayers to rollback their assumptions about Walmart Great Value Ranch. According to many customers, this brand not only matches the flavor of other popular ranch dressings — in some cases, it beats them.
"I'm really selective when it comes to Ranch," one Walmart reviewer admitted. "And none of the name brands impress me. I began to make my own and then decided to try Great Value Ranch. WOW. FINALLY. This IS the better tasting ranch just like so many others have reviewed." They added, "Consistency is perfect, not too thin or thick. Good dressing for my salads and fresh veggies...And the price cannot be beat."
This opinion isn't exclusive to pleasantly surprised layman home cooks, either. Professional chefs have even touted Great Value Ranch as one of the best-tasting, bang-for-your-buck ranch dressings available on the market.
Marzetti Classic Ranch
Marzetti Classic Ranch is a popular refrigerated ranch dressing option with no preservatives, artificial flavors and colors, or high-fructose corn syrup. Some food reviewers have called this ranch more neutral than other options, saying the herbal flavor doesn't necessarily pack a big punch. While this might not be the first pick for someone who prefers bold, in-your-face flavors, Marzetti's mild flavor profile makes it a favorite among selective eaters.
That includes the family of this Walmart reviewer, who wrote, "This is my family's favorite ranch to use for salads and dipping. My kids say it tastes like dressing you'd receive at a restaurant. It has a nice amount of tang and isn't too peppery like some brands."
Those kids might be onto something, too. According to food service employees online, Marzetti is a popular choice for restaurants who don't make their own ranch in-house. This is great news for customers, like the one who left a review on Marzetti's website saying that its Classic Ranch "really compares to ... a lot of the homemade ranch dressings you find in a good restaurant."
Marie's Creamy Ranch
Recognizable by its short, stout bottle, Marie's Creamy Ranch is a favorite among ranch connoisseurs for its notably thick consistency and herbal flavor profile. Some reviewers have gone so far as to say this ranch dressing has zero potential for complaints. It's thick without being stodgy and flavorful without being overwhelming. There's enough tang to remind you that buttermilk is the second ingredient, but it doesn't taste sour or off.
Marie's Creamy Ranch is a great option for ranch lovers who already know they enjoy Marzetti, as the two ranch dressings favor one another. Onion-lovers might also be partial to Marie's for this recipe's inclusion of small morsels of dried green onion. This contributes to the dressing's overall allium flavor, as opposed to other ranches that are more herb-forward.
Those dealing with specific medical issues that affect their diet have also found a go-to ranch option in Marie's. "Marie's is one of the very few salad dressings that is low sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. It's a true blessing for those with Chronic Kidney Disease," one Kroger reviewer wrote.
Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Ranch Dressing & Marinade
Buttermilk is a key component of most ranch dressings, including the original Hidden Valley Ranch. Nevertheless, dairy-free dieters deserve to have a creamy, herbal dressing for salads and raw vegetables, too, which is where Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Ranch Dressing & Marinade comes in. This dairy-free alternative contains no seed, soy, or canola oils; cane sugar, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners; or xanthan gum.
Instead, this ranch dressing contains avocado oil, apple cider vinegar, egg yolks, potato starch, lemon juice concentrate, tamarind seed gum, and a blend of salt, parsley, chives, dill, black pepper, and rosemary. Although Primal Kitchen's ranch recipe is slightly modified, the key creaminess and herbal components are there and satisfying to dairy-free ranch lovers. This is also a great option for those on special diets or who are simply trying to avoid extra preservatives and sugars.
"This stuff is awesome if you are looking for a fantastic ranch dressing that you can have on your keto or paleo diet," shared a YouTube reviewer. "You're not getting all the carbs from all the sugars ... that all the other dressings are putting into there."