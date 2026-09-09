11 Best Store-Bought Ranch Dressings For Salads

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ranch dressing is the great equalizer; a well-loved condiment that adds herbal, creamy flavor to everything from pizza to pickles to chicken to salads. However, that's not to say all ranch dressings are created equal, and that's especially true for more delicate dishes, like raw vegetable salads, that don't have the same overpowering punch that, say, pizza or meat might.

This classic American dressing traditionally contains buttermilk, mayonnaise, and a peppery, salty blend of herbs and spices. It's relatively simple to make at home, especially with pre-packaged ranch seasonings readily available at most grocery stores. One notable downside, though, is that homemade ranch doesn't last as long as shelf-stable varieties. Moreover, depending on how many ingredients you'd need to buy to make ranch from scratch, homemade might also be more expensive overall.

Of course, there's also the original point to consider: Not all ranch tastes the same. More often than not, these differences in flavor and consistency are most obvious on light, veggie-based dishes, like salads. So, we herded up the all-time best store-bought ranch dressings specifically for salads, according to the internet. Here's what the true-blue ranch lovers had to say.