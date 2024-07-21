Here's Why This Chick-Fil-A Salad Dressing Is Considered The 'Unhealthiest'

When we hit the drive-thru of our favorite fast food restaurant, there are a lot of choices that need to be made. Salad dressing might seem like a pretty minor one, but here's some food for thought: Opt for one particular dressing at Chick-fil-A, and you're getting as many calories as an order of Chick-n-Strips, more fat than what's in a Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, and more sodium than two orders of Waffle Potato Chips. And yes, we're still talking about a single serving of salad dressing.

Chick-fil-A's salad dressings also hit supermarket shelves in 2023, and while the nutritional information for its Avocado Lime Ranch dressing is packaged differently — it's listed for 30-gram servings in the bottle instead of 57-gram servings you get at the restaurant — the nutrition is the same. Since it can be difficult to judge just how unhealthy something is by numbers alone, let's take a closer look at what's in this particular salad dressing and why it's considered so unhealthy.

The dressing clocks in with 520 milligrams of sodium, but the American Heart Association recommends that Americans should be aiming for no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium for the entire day. The AHA cautions that many Americans already consume more than their recommended daily allowance of sodium, which can ultimately lead to consequences such as an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Coupled with the high fat, calorie, and cholesterol content, this is the unhealthiest of Chick-fil-A's dressing options.