15 Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Ranch dressing holds a special place in American cuisine and culture. The herby buttermilk and mayo-based condiment was made popular in the 1950s at a California dude ranch called Hidden Valley, and it skyrocketed in popularity over the next few decades until it became the country's most popular salad dressing. Hidden Valley Ranch has had many competitors across the years since it created this legendary concoction, but it's still the top choice among ranch lovers, and the brand now offers a rainbow of different flavors to stretch the boundaries of what ranch dressing can be.

Original ranch dressing has always been my go-to, but I've occasionally flirted with some flavored options. Over the years, I'd yet to find one that tops the classic, with its perfect balance of creaminess and tang and its bright garlic and dill notes, but it seems like every time I head to the salad dressing aisle, there's a tempting new flavor. My curiosity finally won out and I had to know — among the many contenders, is there a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor that can unseat the original and take the ranch throne?