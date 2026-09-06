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Even with vegetarian and vegan options seemingly everywhere you look, Americans are still all about meat, ranking second only to Portugal in countries that devour the most. Although consumption can be highly concentrated, according to a study published in MDPI, 12% of Americans account for half of all beef eaten — almost everyone here enjoys meat at least on occasion. Only a small percentage of Americans identify as vegetarian or vegan, leaving many people looking for good, affordable meats.

The affordable part is the current challenge, with meat prices soaring to record highs even after adjusting for inflation. As such, customers often turn to warehouse stores like Sam's Club, where they can stock up on staple food products, including bulk meat. Just looking at the Sam's Club website, you'll find hundreds of meat options ranging from fresh steaks to frozen chicken nuggets and sausage.

Just because something is low-priced per pound, though, doesn't mean it's a good buy. And frankly, a few meats are even that cheap compared to the competition. Here are 11 Sam's Club meats that aren't worth the price based on quality, cost, and other factors. By knowing what to avoid, you'll be able to focus on the good buys the next time you visit.