The Cracker Barrel Side Dish That Gives Breakfast 10x The Flavor
Whether it's the morning or you're just in the mood for breakfast, you can count on Cracker Barrel to satiate whatever hankering you have. French toast, pancakes, country ham, eggs, bacon, sausage, and more await on the restaurant's all-day breakfast menu. If you also want some tricks to try when ordering from Cracker Barrel, there's one way to get even more flavor out of your meal. Substitute one of your classic dish options with the loaded hashbrown casserole.
Let's say that you plan to order the Eggs in the Basket. It comes with eggs cooked however you like in the center of two slices of grilled sourdough bread, as well as a meat of your choice and a side item. While you could choose a classic option like grits, fried cinnamon apples, steak fries, or hash brown casserole (one of the best breakfast items at Cracker Barrel), you can amp up the flavor by choosing the loaded hashbrown casserole instead. It features the regular dish – shredded potatoes, chopped onions, Colby cheese, and the restaurant's signature blend of seasonings — topped with extra cheese and bacon crumbles.
You may not even have known that this is an option because the Cracker Barrel menu features a few different hashbrown casseroles as main dishes. However, the loaded version is considered a premium side that you can substitute for an extra fee of $2.29 (prices may vary). On the other hand, you can order this enhanced casserole as an additional (third) side to go with your meal for $3.49.
Pair more than the loaded hashbrown casserole with your favorite Cracker Barrel breakfast
The loaded hashbrown casserole pairs well with many of Cracker Barrel's breakfast menu items. In fact, some diners might even agree that it's a secret way to get more from Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast. It's also a great pairing with some of the restaurant's most popular menu items, such as "Momma's Pancake Breakfast," "Grandma's Sampler," and the "Old Timer's Breakfast." However, it's not the only premium side that you can order to get more out of your meal.
Among the other premium side options you can order as part of a breakfast menu item for various extra fees are plain hashbrowns, fresh fruit (a mix of fruit), and two pancakes. The hash brown casserole tots, though, are another option that boast a lot of flavor. First introduced in 2021 as "Barrel Bites," this side dish has become one of the foods you should be ordering at Cracker Barrel. It features bite-sized portions of the restaurant's popular hashbrown casserole that have been deep-fried for a creamy and cheesy mashed potato-like inside and crisp outer shell. Like with the loaded hashbrown casserole, the tots, as an included side item, have an extra charge of $2.29, or order them as a separate side for $3.49 (again, prices may vary).
The caveat is that the hashbrown casserole tots aren't always available; they seem to only appear periodically, usually alongside seasonal promotions for a limited time. So, if you're curious about trying them, you don't want to wait.