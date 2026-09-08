The Cracker Barrel Side Dish That Gives Breakfast 10x The Flavor

Whether it's the morning or you're just in the mood for breakfast, you can count on Cracker Barrel to satiate whatever hankering you have. French toast, pancakes, country ham, eggs, bacon, sausage, and more await on the restaurant's all-day breakfast menu. If you also want some tricks to try when ordering from Cracker Barrel, there's one way to get even more flavor out of your meal. Substitute one of your classic dish options with the loaded hashbrown casserole.

Let's say that you plan to order the Eggs in the Basket. It comes with eggs cooked however you like in the center of two slices of grilled sourdough bread, as well as a meat of your choice and a side item. While you could choose a classic option like grits, fried cinnamon apples, steak fries, or hash brown casserole (one of the best breakfast items at Cracker Barrel), you can amp up the flavor by choosing the loaded hashbrown casserole instead. It features the regular dish – shredded potatoes, chopped onions, Colby cheese, and the restaurant's signature blend of seasonings — topped with extra cheese and bacon crumbles.

You may not even have known that this is an option because the Cracker Barrel menu features a few different hashbrown casseroles as main dishes. However, the loaded version is considered a premium side that you can substitute for an extra fee of $2.29 (prices may vary). On the other hand, you can order this enhanced casserole as an additional (third) side to go with your meal for $3.49.