The Secret Way To Get More From Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast

Visiting a Cracker Barrel restaurant is like taking a trip back in time to a quiet, simpler era. Along with the folksy décor, tableside games, and seemingly endless selection of treats and trinkets, this Southern-comfort establishment is also known for down-home menu items like hashbrown casserole, which accompanies beloved Cracker Barrel dishes. According to a former employee, customers can enjoy a bottomless serving of this favorite breakfast casserole alongside the Country Boy Breakfast simply by asking for more of the hearty dish.

Although this is not explicitly listed on the Cracker Barrel menu, the former employee says that customers can still feel free to request additional servings and will be rewarded with another serving by the customer-focused staff working at the chain. In the same token, the former employee also claims that customers can receive endless biscuits, gravy, and grits when enjoying various Cracker Barrel Traditional Favorites menu offerings.