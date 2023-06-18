The Secret Way To Get More From Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast
Visiting a Cracker Barrel restaurant is like taking a trip back in time to a quiet, simpler era. Along with the folksy décor, tableside games, and seemingly endless selection of treats and trinkets, this Southern-comfort establishment is also known for down-home menu items like hashbrown casserole, which accompanies beloved Cracker Barrel dishes. According to a former employee, customers can enjoy a bottomless serving of this favorite breakfast casserole alongside the Country Boy Breakfast simply by asking for more of the hearty dish.
Although this is not explicitly listed on the Cracker Barrel menu, the former employee says that customers can still feel free to request additional servings and will be rewarded with another serving by the customer-focused staff working at the chain. In the same token, the former employee also claims that customers can receive endless biscuits, gravy, and grits when enjoying various Cracker Barrel Traditional Favorites menu offerings.
What's in a Country Boy Breakfast?
Like many of the restaurant's other dishes, Cracker Barrel's hashbrown casserole features simple ingredients that are sure to satisfy. In addition to the shredded potatoes, this side dish also consists of onions, Colby cheese, and Cracker Barrel's special blend of seasonings.
As for the Country Boy Breakfast, this special menu item combines a variety of wholesome ingredients with mix-and-match options to ensure diners are fully satisfied. Along with three eggs cooked any way, the dish also features your choice of meat (options include country ham, sugar ham, or succulent sirloin steak), fried apples, and grits to ensure a fully satisfying early morning meal. You'll also get buttermilk biscuits plus the chain's famous sawmill gravy. Of course, it could be argued that the hashbrown casserole is the most popular aspect of this breakfast option, and it also comes in a few fun variations.
Diners can't get enough of the hashbrown casserole
According to Today, Cracker Barrel's hashbrown casserole remains a top-selling item. This is a pretty incredible honor when you consider the tastiness of other Cracker Barrel sides, such as fried okra, mashed potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. While hashbrown casserole is often enjoyed alongside the restaurant's best breakfast items, diners can also order it as an entrée. Even better, there's more than one way to indulge in this hearty potato-based dish.
Cracker Barrel includes a loaded hashbrown casserole on its Premium Sides menu, which is an upgraded version of the fan favorite. Along with the hearty grilled potatoes, this dish includes bacon and melty Colby cheese. The Premium Sides menu also features hashbrown casserole tots, which transforms the side into tots that offer the very best crunch and texture. No matter how you enjoy this tasty potato preparation or any other menu item, Cracker Barrel ensures that no one leaves its dining establishment hungry.