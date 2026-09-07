5 Downsides Of Using A Toaster Oven

Owners of toaster ovens often wonder how they ever lived without one, and it's understandable why. They're able to do nearly anything a full-size oven can, but in a countertop-sized package that takes a fraction of the time. But any kitchen appliance has its downsides, including the ubiquitously loved toaster oven.

If improperly used, toaster ovens can pose a significant safety risk, ranging from the easy potential for serious burns to major fire hazards from careless loading. And while many models are workhorses, even after minor fires from misuse, design limitations on heating elements mean that even the highest-end toaster ovens have limited lifespans.

Several of the downsides are related, in one way or another, to their size. Toaster ovens are large enough to take up an obnoxious amount of space on countertops and in kitchen storage, yet small enough to be extremely hotspot-sensitive. And for all their convenience, there is the awkward reality that air fryers can do a lot of what toaster ovens do. Exploring the downsides to a toaster oven is essential before deciding on what, if any, model to purchase.