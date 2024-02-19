16 Common Mistakes People Make With Toaster Ovens

A toaster oven may seem like a pretty simple appliance to use, but think again. With every model packing a variety of different settings — and so many different makes and models out there to choose from — there's a bit more to the humble toaster oven than you'd expect.

The average toaster oven is great for making toast, and toasted sandwiches — that much is true. But some models can also broil, bake, fry, and even cook entire meals from scratch, as well as keeping your food warm. Whether you use your toaster oven a couple of times a month to bake cakes and muffins, make toast in it on the daily, or cook all your meals in it, there are sure to be some mistakes you're making — and you're not alone.

We've rounded up 16 of the most common mistakes people make with toaster ovens right here. As well as pointing out the mistake, we'll explain why it's such a bad idea and what to do instead.