Toaster Oven Vs Air Fryer: What's The Difference?

Toaster ovens and air fryers are among the most versatile countertop appliances. Both help you streamline cooking and heat your kitchen less than a regular oven. And they're both fantastic options for busy weeknight dinners. However, they function differently and have distinct strengths and weaknesses. Understanding how they work and what they're good at can help you decide which one to invest in first and which one's the right fit for a given task.

Air fryers use convection — a scientific term used to describe the transfer of heat via moving air — to cook food rapidly and evenly, mimicking the results of deep-frying in many ways (and thus the comparison). While some newer toaster ovens may have convection settings, they're known for cooking by radiant heat (just blasting it with stagnant heat) from top and bottom heating elements. Both are technically mini-ovens, albeit different types of mini-ovens.

If you have to choose, think about how you cook. Air fryers are best for "frying," baking, and roasting without (much) oil. Toaster ovens can bake and roast, though they require traditional amounts of oil. They can't "fry" anything, but they can melt cheese without it blowing up into the elements and generally can handle larger foods, such as a whole chicken or frozen pizza.